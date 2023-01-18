Read full article on original website
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
Major surgery raises risk of death for people with COPD
Major surgery is a challenge for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), raising their odds of death within a year by 61%, new research shows.
Non-invasive test can detect Parkinson’s, dementia
TEXAS (KIAH) – Nearly one million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson’s disease (PD). More than 52,000 are Texans. Parkinson’s is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. There is a non-invasive imaging test to help diagnose Parkinson’s disease and even dementia. The dopamine transporter scan, or […]
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
ajmc.com
COPD Lowers Chances of Survival and Raises Health Care Costs After Surgery, Study Finds
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more likely to die in the year after undergoing surgery and rack up higher health care costs post-operation, study finds. A study found that patients with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were 61% more likely to die in the...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
natureworldnews.com
Substance that May Prevent Cancer From Spreading Shows 90% Success on Mice
Israeli researchers claim that the active component has shown more than 90% efficiency in mice, and they are working to develop the first preventive medicine in the world to stop tumors from generating secondary cancer. World-Changing Discovery. Scientists have discovered a mechanism to prevent cancer cells from entering circulation and...
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
Medical News Today
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
denver7.com
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
Next-Generation Psychedelics: The Case Of MEAI And Its Potential To Treat Addiction
(Part one of a four-part series) Increasing evidence of psychedelics’ potential for benefiting both mental and physical health conditions are moving biotech companies and scientists in the sector to major innovative heights. Psychedelic science is growing in terms of treatment specificity, as each novel or classical compound targets and...
Not UV Nails Possibly Having A Link To Cancer
Chronic use of UV dryers can cause cell damage and may lead to cancer-causing cell mutations, a new study has found.
Report: Just 16% of Montanans smoke, but tobacco leading cause of death, disease
More than 16 percent of Montanans smoke, and tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in the state, the American Lung Association said this week in a news release encouraging people to quit. The association also noted tobacco use has been declining in Montana for decades. “Each year, quitting smoking is listed as one of the top New Year’s resolutions,” said Carrie Nyseen, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association, in a statement. “While quitting smoking is extremely difficult, it is possible. In fact, it typically takes a person eight to 10 attempts to quit smoking for good,...
Healthline
What’s Involved With Mitral Valve Repair?
With mitral valve repair, the natural valve remains in place, but your doctor makes changes to the valve’s leaflets to allow them to function more effectively. This procedure typically has fewer risks compared with mitral valve replacement. Your heart’s mitral valve, which is located between the left atrium and...
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FDA Pushes Surmodics for Changes to Drug-Coated Balloon Application
Surmodics, a provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced it has received a letter from the FDA related to its premarket approval (PMA) application for the SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB). In the letter, the FDA indicated that the application is not...
reviewofoptometry.com
MG Atrophy Common in Cataract Surgery Patients
Meibography of a patient with severe dry eye disease. Note they have moderate atrophy of the glands with moderate truncation and loss of gland structure. Photo: Cecelia Koetting, OD. Click image to enlarge. Dry eye is quite common in patients over age 50, so it’s no surprise that the condition...
curetoday.com
Blood Test May Determine Which Patients With CRC Need Chemo After Surgery
A test that measures tumor DNA in the blood could be a helpful prognostic factor in patients with colorectal cancer who underwent surgery. Results of a blood test may help indicate which patients with colorectal cancer are at risk of relapse after surgery and should undergo chemotherapy, and which ones can skip it, according to recent research published in Nature Medicine.
