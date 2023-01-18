Read full article on original website
Aloha Authentic – The arrival of Hawaiians to Hawaiʻi
Some believe that the first Hawaiians arrived on the shores of what we know today as Bellows Air Force Base, only to settle in the vicinity of Waimānalo through Kailua to Kāneʻohe.
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
New transitional ‘kauhale’ village for the homeless planned for urban core
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans are moving forward to put in another village aimed at housing the homeless in Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the island’s...
‘Yes, The Eddie will go’ Aikau family confirms
Clyde Aikau confirmed The Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wiwoʻole
—Fearless, brave, bold, courageous. “As a graduate from Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, one of Iosepa Nāwahī’s best characteristics is being wiwoʻole, is being fearless, which is the type of person that we all should strive to be everyday.”. —Kekailiko Medeiros,...
Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
Denby Fawcett: Is The Funeral Of Abigail Kawananakoa The Last Hawaiian Royal Burial?
The public ceremony to commemorate the death of “Her late Royal Highness Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa” was announced in full-page ads Wednesday and Sunday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I think her funeral is a great honor. Royal funerals are expensive. They rarely happen. It is an opportunity...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
Thousands expected to join Onipaa Peace March and gathering in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Queen's Court is holding its annual Peace March from Mauna Ala Royal Mausoleum in Nuuanu Valley to Iolani Palace on Tuesday. The march is set to begin at 10 a.m. and end at around 11 a.m.
Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has passed away
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has died, Governor Josh Green's office confirmed Tuesday evening. 67-year-old Menor was a member of the Honolulu City Council Chair, and a former state Senator. In the latest Hawaii election in 2022, Menor ran again for council, but lost to Val Okimoto in the district 8 race, which covers Aiea and Pearl City out to Mililani.
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Popular Maui shave ice chain expanding to Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Maui shave ice chain is getting back to its roots by opening its first Oahu location on Friday near Waikiki. Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, whose founders grew up on Oahu but reside on Maui, plan to open in the retail strip center at 909 Kaphulu Avenue.
University of Hawai'i campuses offer unique learning opportunities
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The University of Hawai‘i offers a variety of academic programs to give students unique and diverse learning opportunities across all campuses. David Lassner (President, University of Hawai‘i) shared, “The University of Hawai‘i (UH) has ten accredited campuses across the islands, along with more research and education centers. We’re all of public post-secondary higher education in the state, with a presence on every island, and a place for everyone.” UH has many opportunities for public higher education. “We have opportunities for everybody on every island, and they can enter at a community college or an education center --and then they can move on to really achieve their life dreams."
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
Hawaii lawmakers open 2023 Legislative Session; community invited to attend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii House of Representatives and Senate are meeting for the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. The community is invited to attend the opening floor session on Wednesday, but seating and parking will both be limited. Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing,...
Amid concerns about contamination’s spread, BWS says Navy denied testing ask
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In another feud surrounding the Red Hill water crisis, the Board of Water Supply is seeking to test the Navy’s water wells but the military appears unwilling to allow it. In a one-on-one interview with HNN, BWS Chief Engineer and Manager Ernie Lau expressed his frustration...
Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title
Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
The perfect treat for Chinese New Year
Join Pamela Young in Mixed Plate as she samples Jin Dui made by Anita Cheung, the Jin Dui master.
