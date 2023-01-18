ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Wiwoʻole

—Fearless, brave, bold, courageous. “As a graduate from Ke Kula ʻO Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, one of Iosepa Nāwahī’s best characteristics is being wiwoʻole, is being fearless, which is the type of person that we all should strive to be everyday.”. —Kekailiko Medeiros,...
Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has passed away

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has died, Governor Josh Green's office confirmed Tuesday evening. 67-year-old Menor was a member of the Honolulu City Council Chair, and a former state Senator. In the latest Hawaii election in 2022, Menor ran again for council, but lost to Val Okimoto in the district 8 race, which covers Aiea and Pearl City out to Mililani.
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Popular Maui shave ice chain expanding to Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Maui shave ice chain is getting back to its roots by opening its first Oahu location on Friday near Waikiki. Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, whose founders grew up on Oahu but reside on Maui, plan to open in the retail strip center at 909 Kaphulu Avenue.
University of Hawai'i campuses offer unique learning opportunities

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The University of Hawai‘i offers a variety of academic programs to give students unique and diverse learning opportunities across all campuses. David Lassner (President, University of Hawai‘i) shared, “The University of Hawai‘i (UH) has ten accredited campuses across the islands, along with more research and education centers. We’re all of public post-secondary higher education in the state, with a presence on every island, and a place for everyone.” UH has many opportunities for public higher education. “We have opportunities for everybody on every island, and they can enter at a community college or an education center --and then they can move on to really achieve their life dreams."
Hawaii lawmakers open 2023 Legislative Session; community invited to attend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii House of Representatives and Senate are meeting for the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. The community is invited to attend the opening floor session on Wednesday, but seating and parking will both be limited. Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing,...
Maui duo crowned: Savannah Gankiewicz named Miss Hawaii USA, Noelani DeNisi earns Miss Hawaii Teen USA title

Maui’s Savannah Gankiewicz returned to a homecoming celebration at Kahului Airport on Tuesday evening after earning the coveted Miss Hawaii USA crown over the weekend. “I still am in disbelief,” said the 27-year-old title holder during a phone interview with Maui Now on Wednesday. “It’s been a few days, but it’s slowly sinking in,” said Gankiewicz who described the feeling as “surreal.”
