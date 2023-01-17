Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
LSU's KJ Williams Reaches 2,000 Career Points As Tigers Fall to No. 9 Tennessee
BATON ROUGE – Fifth-year senior KJ Williams of LSU recorded his 2,000th career point Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, but the Tigers were unable to keep pace with the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, falling 77-56. Williams who recorded his 1,000th rebound of his career on Jan. 7 against Texas A&M, hit a three-pointer with 17:40 to play in the game, giving him his 11th point and an even 2,000 for his career. He finished with 16 points and now is at 2,005 career points. He is unofficially, the 123rd player in college basketball history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in a career.
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Travels To Alabama With Reese Looking To Set A LSU Record
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 3 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) is set to take on Alabama (15-4, 4-2 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network as Angel Reese looks to set the LSU record for consecutive double-doubles, having one in every game this season.
LSUSports.net
Tigers Host Doubleheader Versus ULM to Open Dual Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team will kick off its 2023 dual season with a doubleheader against the ULM Warhawks at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. Admission to home matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free...
LSUSports.net
LSU Earns Second Relay NCAA Qualifying Time in Regular Season Finale
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – The LSU swimming and diving team concluded the final regular season meet Saturday after competing against Texas A&M inside the Rec Center Natatorium, finishing strong with an NCAA qualifying time in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay. The Tiger men fell by a score of...
LSUSports.net
LSU Travels to Texas A&M for Final Regular Season Meet
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team heads to Bryan-College Station, Texas, Saturday to take on Texas A&M in the final regular season dual meet of the season before championship season gets started in mid-February. The scheduled start time is 10:00 a.m. CT. The women’s swimming...
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Grabs Two Sweeps to Open Dual Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the 2023 dual season with two 4-0 wins over the ULM Warhawks (0-2) on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. “You go through all the hard work with the team throughout the year, so getting two strong wins today was awesome for them,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “The team did great, especially with three players playing in their first dual matches of their career (Noor Carrington, Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase). It doesn’t matter whether you were the top junior tennis player in the world, dual matches are different beasts than individual tournaments. I thought our whole team, from our freshmen to our experienced graduate student Mia (Rabinowitz), played well today.”
LSUSports.net
Rose Sets Program Record for 600 Yard at Red Raider Open
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program made their first road trip of the season Friday. The Red Raider Open was highlighted by 11 personal-bests, three event winners, and one program record. Final Results | Results (PDF) Sophomore Michaela Rose showed up huge on Friday, becoming...
