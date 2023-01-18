Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Jalen Brunson Is The First Knicks Player In 58 Years To Do This
Jalen Brunson has done something that a New York Knicks player hasn't accomplished since 1965.
Terry Rozier to Mavs? Proposed Trade Lands 3 Hornets in Dallas
With the next month's trade deadline three weeks away, ESPN tried their hand at proposing a trade between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Best NBA prop bets today for Hawks vs. Mavericks (Back Dejounte Murray)
The Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks are in primetime on Wednesday night, which means it’s a perfect time to dive into some prop bets for this game. This is all about Trae Young vs. Luka Doncic, but injuries on the Dallas side have opened up an avenue for us to take advantage in the prop market.
Luka Doncic Is Urging Dallas Mavericks To Make Upgrades Before Trade Deadline
Luka Doncic is reportedly pushing the Dallas Mavericks to make trades before the February deadline.
Mavericks’ Jason Kidd lays into team’s defensive effort following loss to Hawks: ‘It’s a shootaround’
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd ripped his team's defensive effort Wednesday night following a 130-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Cam Reddish
Improvement is always a noble goal. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. Around the league, teams are looking to improve. Players are, as well. For example, look at the Dallas Mavericks. At 24-22, they’re near the upper half of the Western Conference. Still,...
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
Comments / 0