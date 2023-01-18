ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Former Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert announced back in December that he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the team. He has now announced his commitment to Nebraska to continue his collegiate carer.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy