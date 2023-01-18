ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Durant and the Nets visit the Suns

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Brooklyn Nets (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Phoenix Suns. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.

The Suns have gone 14-7 at home. Phoenix has a 2-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are 14-9 on the road. Brooklyn is second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.4% as a team from downtown this season. Day'Ron Sharpe paces them shooting 80.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 1-9, averaging 101.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin), Chris Paul: day to day (hip).

Nets: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
sportingalert.com

How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?

MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
MEMPHIS, TN
Arizona Sports

Suns willing to part with 1st-rounder to add talent, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania

The Phoenix Suns are looking to add winning players ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite their dubious spot in the standings and an ongoing team sale. The ability for the Suns to make deals has been scrutinized considering their leadership situation. Robert Sarver is suspended, Sam Garver is acting governor and Mat Ishbia agreed to buy a majority stake in the team on Dec. 20, but the deal is not final and will likely not be until after the trade deadline.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Gameday: Suns Return Home to Host Nets

The Phoenix Suns are back home after a dismal road trip, and although the team has been plagued by injuries, some help is on the way. Forward Cam Johnson is expected to play limited minutes in what will be his first taste of action since tearing his meniscus on Nov. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Regain Swagger in Victory Over Nets

PHOENIX -- New (and pending) Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia was in the house to take in his first in-person game as the team battled to a 117-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night without the likes of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz

Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy