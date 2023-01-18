John’s mission…

“All flesh shall see the salvation of God,” Luke pens, quoting the great prophet Isaiah.

The entire world will see God’s salvation. Salvation is not a program or a set of rules. Salvation has a name, and its name is Jesus.

John the Baptist’s ministry was to make straight the paths to see Jesus’ mission. Just for clarification, realize that the word is “see,” not sense or feel or read about. Jesus came so that the world could see the salvation of God.

I understand that Jesus finished His mission on earth over two thousand years ago, so how can we see the salvation of God today? We are told in Acts to be God’s witnesses. Witnesses have seen things, not simply felt or thought them.

An eyewitness is someone who knows what they have experienced, and they live daily the truth of their experience. The world today can see the generosity and salvation of God only by the generosity and fruit of the saved life. John the Baptist preached that genuine believers lived bearing fruit that proved they’d been forgiven.

What in your life would look different if you recognized the immense debt God paid for your freedom? How would you treat others differently?

John sparked these questions in the hearts of those who listened to Him preach. All kinds of people came to John looking for answers, and he had an answer for each group on how to live a life of fruit, proving repentance.

He told the people who expected this holy man to ask them to quit their good jobs to be generous, honest and content. John handed these three expectations to tax collectors, soldiers and the wealthy, but don’t they illustrate a life forgiven? Grace always leads to generosity and gratitude.

When you recognize the outstanding debt paid on your behalf, you can be generous with others because you have been given more than you deserve. You can be honest if you recognize your heavenly Father sovereignly rules over all things. Why lie when your Father, who knows best, also knows your heart? Tell the truth because He already knows it, and He matters much more than anyone else.

Debts forgiven and full of God’s love compel us to be content. If you have all of those riches, why are we striving every day to get our hands on every single thing we can find? Let us be content with what we have because what we have is far greater than we deserve.

That’s what the fruit looks like, according to John. John would move on from identifying to discussing the coming testing. He said that when Jesus comes, you cannot hide behind your family, talents, obedience or actions. When Jesus comes to town, everyone will be tested according to how they compare to Him.

Now, we all know everyone is found wanting compared to Jesus, yet many saw themselves as equals. Jesus came to reveal the hearts of all people. Yes, He came to seek and save the lost, but His very presence brings conviction and contempt to every soul. And, depending on your response to the Son of God, you will be placed in His barn or thrown into the fire.

John came baptizing in water to warn of the coming Savior. Jesus came to weigh the hearts of all men and grant them the choice. Salvation was offered.

Many received His generosity, and many pushed back. John prepared by cleansing the people of sin, and Jesus showed them who they were.

When everything is stripped away, who are you really - deep down? If you don’t know, check the fruit of your life.