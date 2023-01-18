The success that is Maya Moore...

I am a strong believer that intent means everything. I have lived long enough to learn that while we can impact a great many things, we can control precious few. In an ideal world, people would be judged for their intentions as opposed to the results.

That’s the opposite in sports, however. Sports are results driven. Second place is called the first loser. Intent means next to nothing and final scores are recorded in history.

Today’s column is dedicated to someone who did what precious few have done, she intended for greatness and seemingly found it every single time. Her name is Maya Moore and she just officially retired from the WNBA.

You’ve likely heard of her. She was the Gatorade Player of the Year in high school and, like many great female basketball players, she went to UConn.

She got to Connecticut and quickly became the best player on the best team in the country, leading the Huskies to multiple national championships and an undefeated season.

She was the first female athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Jordan after she went professional. When she got to the pros, her successes just continued to pile up.

She won gold medals, WNBA titles, MVP, All-Star MVP, scoring title, all defensive team, scoring leader… even rookie of the year as if there were any doubt. I’m not saying Maya Moore couldn’t lose, but it became a surprise when she did.

She won her third All-Star MVP award in 2018 and fans were surprised when her team failed to make their fourth straight WNBA Finals appearance. We were all shocked when she announced that she would miss the following season to focus on family, and what she believed to be a higher calling from God.

She was arguably the best female basketball player in the world, and she was apparently going to stop playing so that she could help ensure that innocent people aren’t made to pay for the crimes of others. Seemed unusual for sure, but certainly honorable. I’m sure I was one of thousands, if not millions, who thought to themselves “kudos to you and good luck with that.”

Fast forward two years and Maya Moore is still not playing basketball, but she is marrying Jonathan Irons, a former inmate of the Jefferson City Correctional Center where he had been serving a 50-year sentence that began when he was 16. That, of course, was prior to being released in large part due to the work of Maya Moore and her team who were able to ultimately prove his innocence.

They had their first child last year and this week, she officially retired from basketball.

Maya Moore is considered by many to be one of the most accomplished and successful basketball players of her generation. It seems her success is not limited to the basketball court, but it is certainly no less impressive.