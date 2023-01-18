Read full article on original website
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
The stock market is on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that suggests big upside ahead
US stocks could be on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that signals more upside ahead, according to Carson Group's Ryan Detrick. To complete the trifecta, the S&P 500 needs to generate a positive return in the month of January. "We continue to see more positives than negatives, and...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy for First-Time Investors
Despite recessionary concerns, cooling inflationary pressures have raised investor optimism. Against this backdrop, first-time investors might scoop up quality stocks Coca-Cola (KO), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Myers Industries (MYE) now....
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For January 2023
These are the highest-quality dividend growth stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet of stocks with dividend increase streaks of five or more years.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Wall Street is feeling bearish, but a rare stock market pattern is hinting at a bull rally to kick off 2023.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down why the mood on Wall Street is awfully bearish even as recession fears have eased.
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
US stocks close mixed as Dow dives nearly 400 points on weak Goldman Sachs earnings
US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest earnings data. Goldman Sachs missed fourth-quarter estimates, while Morgan Stanley exceeded expectations. The New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index declined nearly 22 points to -32.9, the lowest reading in nearly two years. US stocks closed lower on Tuesday,...
Bad news for the economy is now bad news on Wall Street
The market is bracing for a perfect storm of bad news. The latest worry? The impending debt ceiling drama in Washington.
msn.com
Dow comes off session low, still down for third straight day as investors digest mixed signals on economy
U.S. stocks slumped for a third straight session Thursday as investors weighed mixed signals on the strength of the economy and digested another round of corporate earnings reports for more signs of the pace and scope of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases. How stocks are trading. The Dow Jones...
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 19th
ABM - Free Report) engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days. BrainsWay Ltd. (. BWAY - Free Report) manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The...
Zacks.com
Find Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy for January and Beyond
The market was up and down through morning trading on Tuesday as Wall Street attempts to decipher the wave of earnings data coming in from big banks and others as the heart of the fourth quarter earnings season begins to beat. The bulls finally pushed the S&P 500 back above...
Cognex, Altria Group, Kinder Morgan And This Energy Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.
Why Kopin Shares Are Trading 20% Lower Thursday
Kopin Corporation KOPN shares are trading lower by 21.07% to $1.26 Thursday afternoon after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. Kopin sees fourth-quarter sales of some $11.00 million to $11.50 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $12.55 million. "On January 5, 2023, we...
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo: Trading the Bank Stocks on the Earnings Reports
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup all opened lower on Friday after reporting earnings.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th
ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days. Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus. Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism
The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...
