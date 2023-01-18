ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List

The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy for First-Time Investors

Despite recessionary concerns, cooling inflationary pressures have raised investor optimism. Against this backdrop, first-time investors might scoop up quality stocks Coca-Cola (KO), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Myers Industries (MYE) now....
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 19th

ABM - Free Report) engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days. BrainsWay Ltd. (. BWAY - Free Report) manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The...
Zacks.com

Find Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy for January and Beyond

The market was up and down through morning trading on Tuesday as Wall Street attempts to decipher the wave of earnings data coming in from big banks and others as the heart of the fourth quarter earnings season begins to beat. The bulls finally pushed the S&P 500 back above...
Benzinga

Why Kopin Shares Are Trading 20% Lower Thursday

Kopin Corporation KOPN shares are trading lower by 21.07% to $1.26 Thursday afternoon after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. Kopin sees fourth-quarter sales of some $11.00 million to $11.50 million, which is lower than the analyst consensus estimate of $12.55 million. "On January 5, 2023, we...
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 20th

ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3% over the last 60 days. Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus. Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com

4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism

The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...

