Chicago, IL

Disappointments and No Regrets for Ted Phillips

By Gene Chamberlain
 2 days ago

Retiring Bears president and CEO counts the team's inconsistent on-field performance in 23 years among his disappointments.

Frequently a target of fans unhappy on social media, retiring president and CEO Ted Phillips always has been willing to stand up for the Bears organization.

The time he dutifully went to the podium to explain how Michael McCaskey botched the hiring of would-be coach Dave McGinnis always comes to mind. It shouldn't have been his assignment.

As the days wind down on his time with the team, Phillips continued to be willing to express his feelings on a day when new president and CEO Kevin Warren was introduced to the media.

Asked Tuesday at Halas Hall what his regrets were during four decades with the organization, including 23 years as president and CEO, Phillips plunged right into a sensitive area.

"I haven't had much time to reflect, but the one thing, and I think George (McCaskey) alluded to it, is the on-field success hasn't been there," Phillips said. "That has been a disappointment. Not a regret, but it has been a disappointment.

"Other than that, I feel pretty good about leaving the Bears in a better place than where I started."

When Phillips took over, Michael McCaskey had been in charge and there was no GM as the franchise had fired GM Jerry Vainisi. They fired Mike Ditka and went from playoff qualifier seven of eight years and Super Bowl XX champions to making the playoffs once from 1993-98 with a combined record 16 games below .500.

From 1999 through 2022, the Bears made the playoffs five times and only once in successive years—2005 and 2006. They lost Super Bowl XLI and played in two NFC championship games. Phillips bows out with a team that currently has 12 wins in its last 43 games, including their 2020 playoff loss.

It's clear to Phillips why they've had problems sustaining the success.

"Well ... let's see," Phillips said. "We've had 45 different quarterbacks I think since we won the Super Bowl. So that's probably No. 1."

The Bears would like to think they have the answer finally with Justin Fields.

"Very exciting," Phillips said. "Hopefully he will keep growing the way he grew leaps and bounds this year. If he can keep growing, he can definitely be the quarterback we're looking for.

"I know Ryan (Poles) and Matt (Eberflus) are excited about the offseason getting started with him right away."

Phillips has achievements he takes pride in, and not suprisingly they involve aspects of the franchise on the business side. He originally was the team's

"Building Soldier Field," he said. "Put the club on a financial footing that I'm really proud of where they can go into the future and feel good about it.

"And being part of the process of hiring my successor, just being involved in that and having someone of the quality of Kevin is amazing. I have no regrets. Forty years is a true blessing for me."

The other thing would naturally be starting the ball rolling toward a stadium in Arlington Heights, if they can pull it off.

The target for their closing on the purchase of the property is still in the first quarter of this year.

Phillips won't be with the team if they do get it built. He'll stay on until Warren takes over in April and help with the transition.

"I'll have mixed feelings," he said. "I will. I will be cheering for the Bears on the field, off the field. At the same time, I know I had a small part to play.

"But I know that I have left a lot of great employees who are going to carry the torch along with Kevin and hopefully make it happen. Whatever it is, whatever we do, I think the future of the Bears is in good hands."

