FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County one of four in state to receive community revitalization board funds
OLYMPIA, Wash.- OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has approved $10 million in low interest loans and $75,000 in grants for economic development and infrastructure improvements to spur business growth and job creation in communities throughout the state. “CERB projects represent an important partnership...
FOX 11 and 41
Community weighs pot shop pros and cons at Pasco City Council meeting
PASCO, Wash. — The city of Pasco is still considering the possibility of approving a pot shop within the city, requiring a city code update, after months of discussions. The Pasco City Council began considering its options regarding dispensaries in 2022, when a Pasco native expressed interest in opening one downtown.
610KONA
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion
The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
Pasco council sharply divided in vote to allow retail marijuana sales
The vote was split 4-3.
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County fire district wants levy lid lift following call increase
PASCO, Wash. — The numbers are in; in 2022, Franklin County Fire District 3 (FCFD3) responded to 804 calls, a record number up 49% since 2018. The district attributes the increase to the area’s population growing and aging. Franklin County voters last approved a fire levy lid lift...
FOX 11 and 41
Pasco Development hopeful to bring cannabis retail downtown
PASCO, Wash. – The Downtown Pasco Development Authority Board is trying to bring new business owners to the area in the form of a cannabis retailer. The Pasco City Council is listening to the community as it looks into changing city code. The code for the downtown area has...
pnwag.net
CSRIA Issues Memo Address Dam Breaching
The Columbia-Snake River Irrigators Association is running an attached full-page "open memo" ad in several regional papers and magazines to address three key areas. The CSRIA’s Darryll Olsen said the first item deals with the Lower Snake River biological opinion litigation that is ongoing. “And that it points out...
Pasco aims to allow Tri-Cities’ first pot stores. What we know about where they may open
Washington state already limits how many can open in town.
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
ifiberone.com
Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand
MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
FOX 11 and 41
Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
Here’s what’s proposed for Tri-Cities’ next major hiking trail. Tell planners what you think
Work on 5+ miles of new hiking trails could start as soon as late spring.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Kennewick, WA
Located near the legendary Columbia River, Kennewick in Benton County is an exciting and fun place to explore. This quaint city in the state of Washington has a ton to offer locals and tourists. From visiting historical landmarks to strolling in one of their 27 parks, you can easily spend...
FOX 11 and 41
Inaugural run the river marathon set for Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The inaugural Run the River Marathon and Relay is set to take place April 8, 2023 along the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities. The event will include a marathon distance race (26.2 miles) as well as a 2 and 4 person relay option according to a press release announcing the run.
The story behind new Richland business, Popcorn Northwest, on National Popcorn Day
RICHLAND, Wash. — The smell of butter and sweet caramel permeates the building as popcorn extraordinaire Jeramy Schultz stands behind his counter at Popcorn Northwest. “It’s exciting – I am thrilled about it,” he said. Schultz takes the iconic snack seriously, but it’s a business he never knew he’d end up in. “Absolutely not, no – it wasn’t even a...
Here’s an idea on how to ensure neo-Nazis don’t get into HAPO Center ever again | Opinion
Pasco has the most to lose if an event goes wrong at the HAPO Center. | Editorial
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
Meals on Wheels offers new services at Richland location
RICHLAND, Wash. — One of the only Meals on Wheels agencies in the state who still offers hot meals to seniors, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels received two grants which have allowed the organization to not only keep on running, but expand its services. Meals on Wheels rolled out two new services thanks to two grants from local organizations. In Richland,...
Tri-City Herald’s best work of 2022 included investigations, breaking news and more
Here’s some of the most impactful work our newsroom produced this year.
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
