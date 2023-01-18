Read full article on original website
Lilly shares slip as FDA seeks more Alzheimer’s drug data
Eli Lilly shares slipped Friday morning after regulators said they need to see more data on the company’s application for a quick approval of its potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment. Lilly said the Food and Drug Administration wants information from at least 100 patients who received a minimum of...
massdevice.com
Eitan Medical opens new manufacturing facility for wearable drug delivery platform
Eitan Medical announced today that it opened a new manufacturing facility at its headquarters to support drug delivery device production. Netanya, Israel-based Eitan intends for the facility to manufacture its Sorrel wearable drug delivery platform. That includes multiple device configurations, such as vial- and cartridge-based wearable injectors. On-site manufacturing supports Eitan’s production scale for its pharmaceutical solutions division.
Agriculture Online
Bayer announces collaboration with Oerth Bio
Bayer and agricultural biotech company Oerth Bio will collaborate to develop the next generation of sustainable crop protection products. Founded in 2019 by Bayer’s impact investment arm, Leaps by Bayer, and Arvinas, Oerth Bio has patented the PROTAC protein degradation technology. This unique protein degradation technology provides an innovative...
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
TechCrunch
Trunk extends its developer toolkit with CI analytics
Founded in 2021 by a group of former Uber engineers, Trunk already offers Trunk Check, a tool for checking code quality, and Trunk Merge, a service that orchestrates merging pull requests. With CI Analytics, it’s now expanding this feature set with another tool that tries to help developers work more efficiently.
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
Raytheon Opens New Pratt & Whitney India Engineering Center
Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX business Pratt & Whitney has launched its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru. The facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney's India Capabilities Center (ICC) and Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centers. The IEC will enhance Raytheon's combined presence in India of over 5,000...
salestechstar.com
Prominent Hospitality Software Solutions Provider Agilysys Receives Two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Awards
Company Receives Top Accolades for Guest- and Staff-Facing PMS and Frictionless PanOptic Kiosk, Both of Which Deliver High Return Hospitality. Agilysys, Inc., a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, is a two-time winner for two of its innovative, industry-changing solutions. Both awards were presented by the Business Intelligence Group.
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
Medagadget.com
The Veterinary Tuberculosis Vaccine Market was valued at US$ 50.89 Mn in 2022 and is reach at value of US$ 65.36 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2030. | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., SCIEX.
Over the projected period, rising government initiatives to develop veterinary TB vaccines are anticipated to drive market expansion. For instance, as part of a new plan to eradicate bovine tuberculosis (bTB) in England by 2038, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, U.K. said in May 2021 that work on creating a vaccine for cattle and immunising badgers is begun. As part of a five-year badger vaccination programme that has been given US$2.95 million, farmers in East Sussex will be able to spread immunizations throughout a 250 square kilometre area.
gamblingnews.com
Mobinc CEO Sergei Belikov: Next steps for Artificial Intelligence in iGaming
Disclaimer: The following text is contributed by Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The need for technological advancement is clear and artificial intelligence, in which software is programmed to perform human tasks, is one of the most promising solutions, writes Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The Evolution of AI in iGaming. Recent years...
fintechfutures.com
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
constructiontechnology.media
Sandvik signs €500m loan to advance mining technology
Sandvik has signed a €500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The loan is said to support the Sweden-based company’s investments in research and development (R&D), which include advanced solutions in component manufacturing as well as solutions for electrification and automation in mining and infrastructure.
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Proposes $7.6B Bid for National Instruments
Emerson Electric Co. EMR has announced its proposal to acquire National Instruments or NI NATI for $53 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $7.6 billion. The deal, which is not subject to any financing conditions, represents a 32% premium over NI’s Jan 12 closing price and a 38% premium over the volume-weighted average price for the last 30 trading days ending Jan 12.
scaffoldmag.com
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
salestechstar.com
Intelliswift Software Acquires Global Infotech to Expand Digital Capabilities
Intelliswift Software, a leading digital transformation and talent solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Global Infotech (GIT), a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce development, business/product orchestration, enterprise IT integration, and testing. The acquisition reaffirms Intelliswift’s commitment to providing digital excellence through in-house CoEs (Centers of Excellence) for key technologies to fast-growing businesses and enterprises.
Recycling Today
TCL displays green credentials at CES show
China-based consumer electronics manufacturer TCL emphasized its recycling and other sustainability-related efforts at the CES convention in Las Vegas in early January. The company says it launched its #TCLGreen campaign at the show, saying part of that effort will include continuing to make it easy for its customers to recycle end-of-life products.
