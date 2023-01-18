ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with head coach Doug Pederson in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers during a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs rule out WR Mecole Hardman for Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman for Saturday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pelvis injury. Hardman hadn't practiced all week owing to the same ailment that caused him to miss extended time on injured reserve this season. "So, really the only person that didn't practice was Mecole," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. "We backed off of him just to see if...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts rested, ready for Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts use his bye week wisely to be ready for work as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field Tuesday. Hurts said he rested and reviewed his two regular-season wins over the New York Giants to prepare for the NFC Divisional playoff meeting Saturday. "We put ourselves in this position by what we did all season, the consistency we had all season and the focus," Hurts said. "I...
Jaguars intend to let 'house money' ride at Kansas City

Spoiler, underdog or longshot playing with house money, the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday unconcerned about the label they are receiving from the football world. "House money or our money, we're here now," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday. The fourth-seeded Jaguars (10-8) rallied from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round and immediately recalibrated to prepare for the...
Giants QB Daniel Jones received 'little pep talk' from Eli Manning

During Monday night's "ManningCast" of the Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eli Manning discussed the advice he gave to his successor with the New York Giants. Manning said Giants quarterback Daniel Jones reached out to him before his first playoff game Sunday, and Manning kept it brief with a "little pep talk." The Giants went on to upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and Jones drew plaudits for his performance. ...
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the Buffalo safety went into cardiac arrest. He received CPR on the field, was rushed to a hospital and has since made a swift recovery. ...
Superstar QBs headline battle between Bengals, Bills

Pro Bowl quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were slated to have their initial confrontation earlier this month. But Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest emergency postponed that battle after nine-plus minutes. Instead, the two gunslingers will have their first official duel on a much bigger stage when the second-seeded Buffalo Bills entertain the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday afternoon at Orchard Park, N.Y. ...
