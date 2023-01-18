NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on child sexual abuse chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Comments / 0