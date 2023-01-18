ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iZAR_0kIQOI5l00

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with head coach Doug Pederson in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers during a wild card game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J.…

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
bvmsports.com

Top 5 offensive coordinator options for LA Chargers

LOS ANGELES (BVM) – Following a historic 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round this weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers made the decision to fire both offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. The decision comes following a game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Yardbarker

Bills Cut Former Josh Allen Teammate, Sign Ex Colts WR to Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills are making roster moves to their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. The team signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Dezmon Patmon and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Cortez Broughton to the practice squad while releasing receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris in corresponding moves.
BUFFALO, NY
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy