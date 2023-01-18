Hotel Hinton sparks local concerns

Edenton officials heard a bevy of complaints regarding a stalled Hotel Hinton renovation during the regular meeting of the town council last week, as the project nears the decade mark.

Many of the concerns brought forward during the public comment period were around the hotel’s physical condition, safety and the idea of criminal activity around it. The hotel is located on East King Street in downtown.

Kip Shaw, who lives across the street from the hotel, told a packed audience of leaders and residents last Tuesday night that “many things” need to be addressed at the hotel.

“I’ve seen the hotel deteriorate,” Shaw said. “But my immediate concern is that two weekends ago, there was a breaking and entering at the hotel that was rather violent.”

Shaw explained that the cellar door to the hotel was ripped open and one of the front windows was smashed from the inside, which spread glass all over the King Street sidewalk.

“We don’t know what’s going on in that building; people just come and go,” he said.

Shaw proposed that local authorities sweep the building room by room to see if anyone, or anything, is hiding in one of the hotel’s many rooms.

Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden read a statement addressing the concerns, as well as a recent flood of social media comments that drew questions to the legitimacy of the hotel’s renovation efforts. Gooden explained that the town informed hotel owner SAGA Construction as soon they were notified of vandalism. The building was later secured by SAGA.

Resident John Grant took Shaw’s side, asking to get an explanation from the police department about security around the hotel.

“Back in 2020 someone was robbed on King Street,” Grant said. “I haven’t even seen any cameras put up [around the hotel].”

Gooden told the Chowan Herald after the meeting that the town could consider installing cameras, but wants to ask the developer to install some first. New cameras for the council chambers and town hall were both unanimously approved during the same meeting.

Grant went on to tell councilors that he wants the town to make more of the hotel updates public so that residents can breathe a bit easier.

“I want to encourage sharing things on the town’s social media page, which could alleviate some of these concerns,” Grant stressed.

Grant also cited North Carolina General Statute 160D-1129, which gives local governments tools to push safety and repair regulations on nonresidential buildings. He implied that the hotel could be a danger to the health and safety of residents and that the town should look into the statute.

Lori Dablow, who both lives and owns a shop across the street from the hotel, told councilors that in the two years she has lived in Edenton, she and her husband have noted that East King Street is rather “dark,” with no lighting at all when they first arrived.

“There was the possibility for bad things to happen down there,” Dablow said. “I heard anecdotally that couples visiting Edenton stopped at the corner of Broad and East King and decided whether or not they should walk down [King Street].”

Dablow also explained that she had heard of tagging (graffiti) in the building. She then asked if any members of town council had been inside the hotel recently. None of them said they had.

Gooden said that he had met with SAGA officials back in December, including CEO Sumit Gupta. He also said a meeting later this month is in the cards as well, focusing on a review of the building’s condition.

The Chowan Herald caught up with Gupta in November as well as last week, speaking by telephone about the project.

“This [hotel] was something that I saw as a critical need for Edenton,” Gupta said in November. “It’s not the easiest development, there are a lot of moving parts. Then COVID happened.”

Gupta said that the pandemic made it harder to get things done financially. He explained that last year he had brought multiple architectural teams to Edenton to visit and tour the site, which had received a roof replacement in 2021.

Amidst the roof repair, SAGA representatives had said they hope to use more of their own money on the project, along with that of private investors, to make the project more attractive to lenders. An event was said to have been planned that same year at the hotel to draw in prospective investors.

Gupta explained that the company cannot move much quicker on the project, but that he “definitely treats it like a priority.”

“I’m all in on this,” he said.

SAGA has owned the Hotel Hinton since 2015 when it was sold by Chowan County to Preservation NC and then to SAGA. The county had previously used the hotel as an office building. A Chowan Herald article from March 2014 said the hotel could have been open by fall 2015. Around 65 rooms, a conference center, rooftop lounge and restaurant were all proposed.

Today, the hotel still sits abandoned in the center of a town that lives and breathes historic preservation and restoration. As the hotel’s timeline became further delayed, the frustration has grown.

Gupta said that he “totally understands” the frustrations within the community about the apparent lack of progress on the hotel.

“I don’t trust SAGA as far as I can throw them,” John Grant told councilors during Tuesday’s meeting.

Resident Pat Grother was also unconvinced.

“I still don’t believe that SAGA is going to follow through with the building,” she said. “They may just let it go until it is no longer able to stand well or be sturdy enough, then drop it and build new. It’s cheaper.”

The Chowan Herald recently obtained a copy of the deed to the hotel, which states that the board of Preservation NC could be given a buyback option if SAGA violates any structural or architectural conditions, but SAGA must be given a 90-day “warning period” to fix the violations before a buyback is available.

The deed also has a condition that forbids the demolition of the building without Preservation NC consent, but no clear time restriction on development.

“Hopefully once we come and visit more, people will see that this is not by any means on the backburner,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, across town, the once-proposed Beechwood Lakes community of townhomes and villas on ~75 acres of SAGA-owned land behind Food Lion on Virginia Road also sits empty. Gupta said that supplies and materials have “gone up a lot” in price and that the company needs to find a builder for Beechwood first. SAGA has owned those 78 acres since 2012.

In addition, SAGA owns the historic Southern Hotel in downtown Elizabeth City, which was reported by the Virginian Pilot to begin renovation work in 2019. New market tax credits were to be used, but the developer could not secure the financing at the time. That hotel, too, still sits unused.

Walking past the Hinton in Edenton, a sign from SAGA in the window is visible to all: “We are proud to be part of the Hotel Hinton Revitalization Project. This building is full of potential.”

Also visible just beside the sign is the shattered glass of a window, crunching beneath the shoes of passersby.