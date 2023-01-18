ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exerting the effort…

By William Rowell Columnist
Something recently brought back a story so old I have forgotten the source. The more I thought about it, the more I felt it should be shared.

Years ago there was a man on a long journey. He walked since he did not own a horse, and this was before planes, trains and automobiles. He slept in the wilderness, and had a dream on his first night directing him to pick up rocks and carry them on his trip. He did so the next morning and filled his backpack with rocks.

The extra weight was a burden and he threw away half along the route. Upon finally reaching his destination he opened his backpack to find the rocks had turned to gold and he was wealthy. He was now rewarded for his carrying the extra load, but also disappointed he has thrown some away.

Closer to home, I had an Uncle Ed. He was Dad’s older brother and contracted polio when he was three years old. He walked with braces and a crutch until his death 75 years later.

After graduating high school, he went to a Barber’s school in the state capital.

He came home two days later whining that it was too hard on his leg and he couldn’t do it. Grandma said she understood and he was welcomed back, but there was one rule. She told her son that he would not sit around for the rest of his life feeling sorry for himself. He would help on the farm, and work as much as his condition would allow.

The next day my Dad took him out to build a fence around a new garden spot. They spent all day in the heat digging post holes, setting fence posts, stretching wire and adding a gate. That night at the dinner table, Uncle Ed said he had second thoughts, and maybe being a barber wasn’t as tough as he first thought.

He was on the bus the next morning, got his license and cut hair for the rest of his life. He met a nice lady, they fell in love and were married. They had two sons that they raised, put through college and inspired for success by their Dad.

Uncle Ed made a good living, and made lots of friends. The church overflowed at his funeral in 1990. He was a pillar of the community. Certainly not bad for an 18 year old that saw himself as a failure.

As I hit the home stretch of my life, I think of the times that I also quit, and now regret doing so. I am also thankful for the times that I stuck it out, in spite of temptations to walk away, and was richly rewarded.

I walked away from college after three semesters. I thought it was too much studying. I have since seen many instances where that degree would have opened doors that were shut to me.

The turning point in my uncle’s life is a true story, and I never tire of telling it. There were two people that showed the tough love that was needed at the time when the third person was looking for sympathy. The third person, when shown the correct path, responded with the effort to turn his rocks into gold.

It brings to mind another old saying. “You get out of something what you put into it.”

God bless and have a good day.

The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

