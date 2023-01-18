ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The success that is Maya Moore

By David Friedman Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6GUb_0kIQO7T100

I am a strong believer that intent means everything. I have lived long enough to learn that while we can impact a great many things, we can control precious few. In an ideal world, people would be judged for their intentions as opposed to the results.

That’s the opposite in sports, however. Sports are results driven. Second place is called the first loser. Intent means next to nothing and final scores are recorded in history.

Today’s column is dedicated to someone who did what precious few have done, she intended for greatness and seemingly found it every single time. Her name is Maya Moore and she just officially retired from the WNBA.

You’ve likely heard of her. She was the Gatorade Player of the Year in high school and, like many great female basketball players, she went to UConn.

She got to Connecticut and quickly became the best player on the best team in the country, leading the Huskies to multiple national championships and an undefeated season.

She was the first female athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Jordan after she went professional. When she got to the pros, her successes just continued to pile up.

She won gold medals, WNBA titles, MVP, All-Star MVP, scoring title, all defensive team, scoring leader… even rookie of the year as if there were any doubt. I’m not saying Maya Moore couldn’t lose, but it became a surprise when she did.

She won her third All-Star MVP award in 2018 and fans were surprised when her team failed to make their fourth straight WNBA Finals appearance. We were all shocked when she announced that she would miss the following season to focus on family, and what she believed to be a higher calling from God.

She was arguably the best female basketball player in the world, and she was apparently going to stop playing so that she could help ensure that innocent people aren’t made to pay for the crimes of others. Seemed unusual for sure, but certainly honorable. I’m sure I was one of thousands, if not millions, who thought to themselves “kudos to you and good luck with that.”

Fast forward two years and Maya Moore is still not playing basketball, but she is marrying Jonathan Irons, a former inmate of the Jefferson City Correctional Center where he had been serving a 50-year sentence that began when he was 16. That, of course, was prior to being released in large part due to the work of Maya Moore and her team who were able to ultimately prove his innocence.

They had their first child last year and this week, she officially retired from basketball.

Maya Moore is considered by many to be one of the most accomplished and successful basketball players of her generation. It seems her success is not limited to the basketball court, but it is certainly no less impressive.

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore Retires After Eight WNBA Seasons

Minnesota Lynx Guard Maya Moore has elected to walk away from the WNBA after eight seasons. Moore played her final game in 2018 and transitioned into a career addressing the mass incarceration system within the United States. Most notably, she spearheaded the effort to regain the freedom of her now husband, Jonathan Irons.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
hubpages.com

10 NBA Players Like Kevin Durant But Not Quite

Like him or hate him, Kevin Durant’s legacy for the sport of basketball is undisputed. Even his haters and critics know there’s more than a 99-percent chance of him being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF). The question on him making the HOF, is only when—seeing as Durant seems to defy the rules of aging and expectations from athletes who went through Achilles tendon surgery.
CBS Sports

2023 WNBA free agency: Ranking top 10 players available as Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker headline class

The 2023 WNBA free agency period is set to begin on Saturday (Jan. 21), when teams will first be allowed to speak to players. This year's class, which features half a dozen former MVPs, is being hailed as one of the best in league history -- though to that point it's worth noting that free agency has only recently become an important part of the league calendar thanks to CBA changes.
ClutchPoints

Breanna Stewart teases WNBA Twitter as free agency speculation continues

Breanna Stewart is going to be the biggest name in this year’s edition of WNBA free agency as the 28-year-old looks to take the next step in her career. Her contract with the Seattle Storm has come to an end, and the 6-foot-4 forward is going to be free to choose which team she wants to play for next season once the free agency window officially opens on Saturday.
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
533
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy