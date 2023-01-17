ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Power Rankings: Spurs Sliding After Losing Streak?

By Jeremy Brener
Inside The Spurs
 5 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs are losers of five straight games. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Despite struggling to grab a win over the last week or so, the Spurs remain in the same spot as they did in last week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated ... No. 27.

"The Spurs’ league-worst defense outdid itself last week," Sports Illustrated writes . San Antonio let up a new season-high 144 points to Golden State in a 31-point loss. It kept things close in two contests with Memphis, though that was more a credit to its offense than defense, and then Sacramento handed the Spurs their fifth straight loss Sunday. San Antonio, which has three wins since Christmas, is still well ahead of the Rockets for the worst record in the conference. And as the trade deadline approaches center Jakob Poeltl is reportedly drawing significant interest around the league."

The Spurs aren't playing well, but they aren't out-tanking the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, who all rank below San Antonio.

The Spurs hope to snap their losing streak this week when they host the Brooklyn Nets tonight and the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday before embarking on a difficult three-game road trip to the west coast.

Inside The Spurs

