Winter Weather Advisories in place across WA, snow falling in Spokane and north Idaho Saturday night
It’s feeling more like winter across the Inland Northwest this weekend, as the snow returned to the state Saturday. A low-pressure system coming from the Pacific moved through the region Saturday, with the heavier snow centering in over the Cascade Mountains toward the west. Bursts of heavy snow is expected at times across the mountain ranges, with rates up to one inch per hour over Stevens Pass.
Light northerly snow likely Monday morning, mostly dry week across Inland NW
The Inland Northwest woke up to snow Sunday morning, yet the good news is most of it is melting as we prepare for a mostly dry work week. Patchy areas of ice on the roadways across the region are possible for our Monday morning commute to work and school, as areas of snow that are still melting could become ice overnight due to freezing overnight low temperatures.
Cold, Cloudy & Chance of Flurries For the Start of the Week!
This Monday we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 20s across the region with areas of patchy, freezing fog. Be prepared for slick road conditions to start the day! We do have a 30% chance of snow for the Spokane, Coeur d'Alene area that is expected to arrive by mid-morning. The daytime highs will range in the low to mid 30s and winds will be calm.
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Suspect followed by helicopter, arrested after eluding Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down with the help of a Spokane County Sheriff's Office helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan...
Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked her...
Prep roundup: Allie Garry leads Deer Park girls in overtime win; Lakeside boys top Newport
Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from across Eastern Washington. Deer Park 58, Freeman 57 (OT): Allie Garry scored 27 points with eight rebounds and the No. 7 Stags (14-2, 8-0) beat the visiting No. 9 Scotties (13-2, 7-2) in overtime. Darian Herring added 16 points with nine assists and six steals for Deer Park. Jaycee Goldsmith led Freeman with 28 points.
Gonzaga rewind: Anton Watson's rebounding efforts help 'focused' Zags get back on track vs. Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. – Whether they’re seeking the information themselves, or made aware of it via a third party, college basketball players normally don’t have to look far to find opinions from the general public. The commentary on Gonzaga’s play over the last three weeks seemed to reach...
