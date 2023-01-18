WALTHAM - A Waltham food pantry may be without a home unless the city steps up in the next few months. Healthy Waltham serves 750 families currently, and more than 1,000 during the pandemic. They have been home hopping the past few years. The pantry now resides in the gym of the vacant Fitch School. They have an agreement with the city to stay there, however that ends March 31. "The deadline is ticking, clock is ticking, and people can't go hungry," says Myriam Michel, Executive Director at Healthy Waltham, "We are serving fresh produce. Anything from milk, eggs, dairy, meat. We...

WALTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO