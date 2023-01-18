Read full article on original website
Social media tributes to Ana Walshe follow grisly depiction of mother’s murder
COHASSET, Mass. — Friends of Ana Walshe are choosing to remember the positive memories they have of her following horrifying details about the mother of three’s murder. Brian Walshe, 47, was brought back into a Quincy District courtroom Wednesday morning to face upgraded charges of murder and improper transport of a body.
whdh.com
White supremacist group interrupts a drag queen story hour in Taunton
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A white supremacist group is accused of spreading hate after interrupting a drag queen story hour in Taunton on Saturday. Members of the group caused a scare when they showed up in masks to the story hour inside the children’s room at Taunton Public Library and staged a protest outside.
digg.com
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family
Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
ABC6.com
‘What my kids witnessed is not ok’: Taunton relives white supremacist protest
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — During a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ this Saturday, parents, children, and local leaders were shaken by two dozen protesters outside from a well-known white supremacist group. Protesters from the group NSC-131– believed to have recently distributed racist recruitment flyers across Southern New England–...
Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
thepulseofnh.com
Former Shelter Director Calls Out The City of Manchester
Former Director of New Horizons Homeless Center Charlie Sherman told Good Morning NH with Jack Heath on The Pulse of NH that Manchester is mishandling the current homeless population. A Judge today ruled that Manchester City officials can break up a large homeless encampment in the state’s largest city.
List of Google searches Brian Walshe allegedly made on son’s iPad after his wife vanished
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the husband of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, went online after the disappearance of his wife and Googled ways to get rid of a body and how long DNA lasts, prosecutors allege. Brian Walshe was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday in Quincy District Court,...
Shea family tradition: Two brothers and a cousin continue a law enforcement legacy in Belmont
BELMONT, Mass. — It’s a family affair for the Belmont Police Department after Chief James MacIsaac announced their three new officers, Connor Shea, Michael Shea, and Ryan Shea. After an extensive 21-week academy program the Shea men graduated with the 1st Recruit Officer Class of the Lynnfield Regional...
Waltham food pantry may be forced to find new location at critical time
WALTHAM - A Waltham food pantry may be without a home unless the city steps up in the next few months. Healthy Waltham serves 750 families currently, and more than 1,000 during the pandemic. They have been home hopping the past few years. The pantry now resides in the gym of the vacant Fitch School. They have an agreement with the city to stay there, however that ends March 31. "The deadline is ticking, clock is ticking, and people can't go hungry," says Myriam Michel, Executive Director at Healthy Waltham, "We are serving fresh produce. Anything from milk, eggs, dairy, meat. We...
newsnationnow.com
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern
COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
‘How long before a body starts to smell’: A list of Brian Walshe’s Google searches, according to prosecutors
Brian Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, and dismembering her body. She was last seen Jan. 1. The day after his wife Ana Walshe was last seen, prosecutors allege Brian Walshe asked Google, “Can you be charged with murder without a body?”. Walshe, 47, got his...
Providence Public Schools accused of discriminating against White teachers in radical equity agenda
Legal Insurrection Foundation sent a letter to a space rental service for hosting an event sponsored by a Rhode Island school district that violates the state's anti-discrimination laws.
25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint
COHASSET, Mass. — The case against Brian Walshe includes Google searches, cell phone location pings, and surveillance video. It’s all part of the growing body of digital evidence being used to prosecute Walshe on charges that he murdered his wife and disposed of her body. The field of...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
Ana Walshe’s friends prepare for gruesome details in husband’s murder arraignment
QUINCY, Mass. — Friends of Cohasset mother of three Ana Walshe are bracing themselves for gruesome details in court when her husband is arraigned on a murder charge. The Norfolk County DA’s Office announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. A law enforcement source...
fallriverreporter.com
BBB scam alert: Facebook scams in local buy-and-sell groups are on the rise, here is what you can do to combat them
Marlborough, MA – BBB issued a release warning Facebook users that sharing a certain kind of attention-grabbing post might put their friends at risk of falling victim to a scam. You are scrolling through Facebook, and a gut-wrenching post about an injured, lost pet or a missing child grabs...
nomadlawyer.org
Goddard Chapel : A Beautiful Church Well Known For Its Stained Glass Windows
Tourist Attractions : Goddard Chapel – A Beautiful Church Well Known For Its Stained Glass Windows. The main religious building at Tufts University is Goddard Chapel. It was constructed in 1883 using the Lombard Romanesque design. This beautiful spot to pray is well-known for its stained glass windows. History:
NH group charged over race-motivated banner
NSC-131 has been identified as a New England-based neo-Nazi group.
'A representation of vulnerability and security': Memorial honoring the Kings opens on Boston Common
A permanent monument to Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, who met in Boston, officially opens on the Common on Friday. Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, the group that oversaw the installation, said he cried the first time he saw the memorial. “And someone said...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
