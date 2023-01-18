ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelmsford, MA

White supremacist group interrupts a drag queen story hour in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A white supremacist group is accused of spreading hate after interrupting a drag queen story hour in Taunton on Saturday. Members of the group caused a scare when they showed up in masks to the story hour inside the children’s room at Taunton Public Library and staged a protest outside.
TAUNTON, MA
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King's cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife.
BOSTON, MA
Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Former Shelter Director Calls Out The City of Manchester

Former Director of New Horizons Homeless Center Charlie Sherman told Good Morning NH with Jack Heath on The Pulse of NH that Manchester is mishandling the current homeless population. A Judge today ruled that Manchester City officials can break up a large homeless encampment in the state’s largest city.
MANCHESTER, NH
Waltham food pantry may be forced to find new location at critical time

WALTHAM - A Waltham food pantry may be without a home unless the city steps up in the next few months. Healthy Waltham serves 750 families currently, and more than 1,000 during the pandemic. They have been home hopping the past few years. The pantry now resides in the gym of the vacant Fitch School. They have an agreement with the city to stay there, however that ends March 31. "The deadline is ticking, clock is ticking, and people can't go hungry," says Myriam Michel, Executive Director at Healthy Waltham, "We are serving fresh produce. Anything from milk, eggs, dairy, meat. We...
WALTHAM, MA
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
Goddard Chapel : A Beautiful Church Well Known For Its Stained Glass Windows

Tourist Attractions : Goddard Chapel – A Beautiful Church Well Known For Its Stained Glass Windows. The main religious building at Tufts University is Goddard Chapel. It was constructed in 1883 using the Lombard Romanesque design. This beautiful spot to pray is well-known for its stained glass windows. History:
MEDFORD, MA
