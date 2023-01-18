ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whyrpeopleidiots?
1d ago

can you please let the dogs in and deny the people, unless they are college educated with careers that will benefit our country, otherwise we are full. yes I am a Democrat and YES WE ARE FULL.

Reply(7)
38
jjustmee
1d ago

Would t put pass the Democrats to take in the dogs and built a palace for them. Stay there with your dogs. You are not wanted here illegally

Reply(1)
7
Penny Hickok
1d ago

What are they talking about??? Foster dogs til their owners released from custody???? They're not in custody they are on buses or planes being transferred throughout America. They'd never come for their dogs. They probably figured could get in easier because of having a pet like they do with bringing a kid that doesn't belong to them.

Reply
4
