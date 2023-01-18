ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Marie Osmond Has a Sky-High Net Worth! See How Much Money the Singer Makes, Career Details, More

Marie Osmond is one of the most successful singers and television personalities in showbiz. So, it’s no wonder why the former Donny & Marie host has a soaring net worth after years in the spotlight. However, Marie made headlines more than once for revealing that she won’t leave her children massive inheritances, as most wealthy celebrities tend to...
UTAH STATE
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms

Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
CALABASAS, CA
102.5 The Bone

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland; ex-husband Nicolas Cage, 'Elvis' director react to her death

Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday at 54 years old, will be laid to rest at her father's famous estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee. A rep for Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Riley Keough, one of Lisa Marie's children, confirmed to ABC News that Presley's final resting place will be "next to her beloved son Ben," Riley's brother, who died by suicide in 2020.
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Fox News

937K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy