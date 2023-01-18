Read full article on original website
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
Nepal crash: Video from inside plane shows passengers' final moments
A video has emerged showing the final moments onboard a Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal before it crashed while attempting to land in the tourist town of Pokhara.
Marie Osmond Has a Sky-High Net Worth! See How Much Money the Singer Makes, Career Details, More
Marie Osmond is one of the most successful singers and television personalities in showbiz. So, it’s no wonder why the former Donny & Marie host has a soaring net worth after years in the spotlight. However, Marie made headlines more than once for revealing that she won’t leave her children massive inheritances, as most wealthy celebrities tend to...
Here’s why Marie Osmond won’t leave her children an inheritance
Marie Osmond announced back in 2020 she will not be giving inheritances to her kids so that they will be enabled to try to succeed in their own terms.
Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report
Ashley Lopez, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, died after being struck by a car while defending her daughter from bullies that showed up at her home, reports say.
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Why Carrie Underwood Used to Buy a New Comforter Every Time She Went on Tour
Country singer Carrie Underwood once had a running list of things she needed on tour including a brand new comforter.
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Liberal trash Kyrsten Sinema's outfit at World Economic Forum: 'Why is she dressed like a sheep?'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., faced a deluge of harsh comments from liberal Twitter users about her wardrobe while appearing at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis during her Wednesday evening show.
John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms
Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
Ex-NFL sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero reveals she suffered miscarriage during 'Monday Night Football'
Lisa Guerrero, a former "Monday Night Football" sideline reporter, revealed she suffered a miscarriage while she was working a game.
TUCKER CARLSON: Sheila Jackson Lee has devoted her life to shrieking about White racism
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's latest legislation and discusses the push for racial reparations on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland; ex-husband Nicolas Cage, 'Elvis' director react to her death
Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday at 54 years old, will be laid to rest at her father's famous estate, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee. A rep for Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Riley Keough, one of Lisa Marie's children, confirmed to ABC News that Presley's final resting place will be "next to her beloved son Ben," Riley's brother, who died by suicide in 2020.
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Family of 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher breaks silence, insists gun was secured
The family of the student who police say shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia on Jan. 6 is now speaking out, saying the gun was "secured."
CNN reports on Biden family's shady business dealings over two years after NY Post, gets panned by critics
CNN was panned by critics for its new reporting on the shady business dealings of the Biden family, which the New York Post famously reported on during the 2020 presidential election.
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
U.S. Secret Service agents on Tuesday arrested a couple dining at a seafood restaurant near the White House for unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a license.
