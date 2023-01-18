ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 128

relay
2d ago

What would you expect when supposedly 87 million people voted for a man that told them he was going to open the southern border. Just wait till all those cartel members and terrorists get settled and organized. This country is going to be in a world of hurt. And we can blame it all on the Democrats that voted for Joe Biden.

Reply(9)
86
FnnwthU
2d ago

imagine that, that is what the democrats wanted. when are the sheeple going to learn. that democrat/liberals don't care about law-abiding, tax-paying, US citizens. you know the ones who pay the bills for this country.

Reply(2)
42
TRUE AMERICAN REPUBLICAN
1d ago

Congratulations Biden’s brainless voters …now cheers at home and see how its going down …it’s definitely gonna effect Trump supporters but you are living among same communities…you hated trump so much that you forgot whats best for the country..tell me 3 biggest mistakes of trump that effected US CITIZENS?

Reply(2)
32
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTLA

DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
Fox News

Fox News

937K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy