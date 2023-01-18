John Wall warns Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green about getting adjusted to losing - “If you go to any other teams you’d be out the f***ing league, you wouldn’t play”

Wall said that Porter and Green are getting away with too many poor basketball decisions in Houston, and that they won't be able to find a new home in the NBA if this keeps up

Kevin Porter Jr., John Wall © POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

While the vast majority of teams across the NBA are still duking it out in an effort to find their way into the playoffs, some teams are already out of contention for the most part. One such team is the Houston Rockets , who, despite having some talented young players in Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green , hold the worst record in the NBA with just a 10-34 record to this point. The Rockets are rebuilding, but it certainly has been an ugly season so far.

John Wall encourages Porter Jr. and Green to not get too used to losing

Having a terrible record isn’t necessarily the worst thing for the Rockets, as it will increase the likelihood that they will land one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. But there’s a chance that some of their young players could become so accustomed to losing that it could end up having a negative impact on their careers.

That’s what former Rockets guard John Wall is concerned is happening with Porter and Green this season.

Houston doesn’t seem to care whether or not they win games this season, and that’s resulted in Porter and Green being allowed to do pretty much whatever they want on offense. And while they can get away with it this season, Wall warned Porter and Green that they can't allow themselves to become content with losing if they want to succeed in the NBA.

Are Wall’s concerns with the duo justified?

For the most part, Rockets fans will likely be pretty content with what they have seen from Porter (19.2 PPG, 5.6 APG, 5.5 RPG, 43.7 FG%) and Green (21.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.6 APG, 40.5 FG%) thus far. But some of the tendencies they are developing are a bit worrying.

While the two are scoring lots of points, they are doing it inefficiently, along with low assist totals. Scoring is good, but it’s important to do so at an efficient rate while also getting your teammates involved.

Wall’s comments out of context may be a bit confusing, but it’s clear he wants his former teammates to have long and successful careers in the NBA. Porter and Green are doing whatever they please, and that sometimes leads to questionable shot choices from the young duo.

And while that doesn’t really matter now, considering the Rockets don’t necessarily want to win, Wall warns them that their current level of play wouldn’t fly with other teams in the NBA.

Neither player has experienced any sort of winning while with Houston, and if they get too used to losing, it could hurt their careers. There will be a point in time when the Rockets will be looking to contend, and if Porter and Green aren’t able to adapt their playstyles to fix up some of their current weaknesses, they may not be able to stick around in the league for very long.