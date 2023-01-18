ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

John Wall warns Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green about getting adjusted to losing - “If you go to any other teams you’d be out the f***ing league, you wouldn’t play”

By Owen Crisafulli
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbDOC_0kIQKYpJ00

Wall said that Porter and Green are getting away with too many poor basketball decisions in Houston, and that they won't be able to find a new home in the NBA if this keeps up

Kevin Porter Jr., John Wall

© POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

While the vast majority of teams across the NBA are still duking it out in an effort to find their way into the playoffs, some teams are already out of contention for the most part. One such team is the Houston Rockets , who, despite having some talented young players in Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green , hold the worst record in the NBA with just a 10-34 record to this point. The Rockets are rebuilding, but it certainly has been an ugly season so far.

John Wall encourages Porter Jr. and Green to not get too used to losing

Having a terrible record isn’t necessarily the worst thing for the Rockets, as it will increase the likelihood that they will land one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. But there’s a chance that some of their young players could become so accustomed to losing that it could end up having a negative impact on their careers.

That’s what former Rockets guard John Wall is concerned is happening with Porter and Green this season.

Houston doesn’t seem to care whether or not they win games this season, and that’s resulted in Porter and Green being allowed to do pretty much whatever they want on offense. And while they can get away with it this season, Wall warned Porter and Green that they can't allow themselves to become content with losing if they want to succeed in the NBA.

Are Wall’s concerns with the duo justified?

For the most part, Rockets fans will likely be pretty content with what they have seen from Porter (19.2 PPG, 5.6 APG, 5.5 RPG, 43.7 FG%) and Green (21.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.6 APG, 40.5 FG%) thus far. But some of the tendencies they are developing are a bit worrying.

While the two are scoring lots of points, they are doing it inefficiently, along with low assist totals. Scoring is good, but it’s important to do so at an efficient rate while also getting your teammates involved.

Wall’s comments out of context may be a bit confusing, but it’s clear he wants his former teammates to have long and successful careers in the NBA. Porter and Green are doing whatever they please, and that sometimes leads to questionable shot choices from the young duo.

And while that doesn’t really matter now, considering the Rockets don’t necessarily want to win, Wall warns them that their current level of play wouldn’t fly with other teams in the NBA.

Neither player has experienced any sort of winning while with Houston, and if they get too used to losing, it could hurt their careers. There will be a point in time when the Rockets will be looking to contend, and if Porter and Green aren’t able to adapt their playstyles to fix up some of their current weaknesses, they may not be able to stick around in the league for very long.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy