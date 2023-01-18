Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Wednesday, January 18, 2023
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Cloudy;67;N;7;90%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;4;92%
Bismarck, ND;Cloudy;17;ENE;3;92%
Chicago, IL;Cloudy;37;W;4;81%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Cloudy;63;SSE;8;83%
Des Moines, IA;Cloudy;31;N;6;88%
Dodge City, KS;Showers;34;E;12;92%
Duluth, MN;Mostly cloudy;30;NNW;4;78%
El Paso, TX;Clear;39;W;5;71%
Fargo, ND;Cloudy;13;NNW;6;94%
Houston, TX;Mostly cloudy;70;SE;3;95%
Kansas City, MO;Cloudy;40;ENE;8;70%
Little Rock, AR;Partly cloudy;55;ENE;2;95%
Madison, WI;Cloudy;35;WNW;4;90%
Milwaukee, WI;Cloudy;40;WNW;10;70%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Cloudy;30;W;6;88%
New Orleans, LA;Cloudy;68;S;3;99%
Oklahoma City, OK;Showers;54;ENE;3;73%
Omaha, NE;Cloudy;29;NNW;5;88%
San Antonio, TX;Cloudy;67;SE;4;86%
Sioux Falls, SD;Mostly cloudy;23;NNE;3;87%
Springfield, IL;Cloudy;32;NNW;6;88%
St. Louis, MO;Cloudy;44;NNW;1;93%
Tulsa, OK;Mostly cloudy;53;NNE;2;78%
Wichita, KS;Cloudy;41;ENE;6;84%
Copyright 2023 AccuWeather
Comments / 0