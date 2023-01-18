Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
atozsports.com
Chiefs get great news involving some key players before matchup with Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs got somewhat good news on Tuesday as they started practicing for their divisional-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs are usually one of the healthier teams in the league, let me knock on wood real quick, but they dealt with some injuries to end the year.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs schedule, TV: How to watch NFL playoff game
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs play on Saturday in a game on the NFL Divisional Playoff schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL playoff schedule: Jaguars vs. Chiefs | Giants vs. Eagles | Bengals vs. Bills | Cowboys vs....
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Jaguars look to beat odds, aren't concerned with 'house money' perception vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) are set to take on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. The winner will advance to face off against either the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders
According to the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, former Chargers OC Joe Lombardi was actually HC Brandon Staley‘s fourth choice when he hired his first offensive coordinator in 2021. At the time, Staley wanted 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, or Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Rule Out Offensive Starter For Divisional Round Playoff Game
The Kansas City Chiefs hoped to get an offensive starter back for the playoffs. The Chiefs, who earned the number one overall AFC seed in the playoffs, benefited from having a bye week in the Wild Card round. The Chiefs’ injury report released Tuesday didn’t offer good news for starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
nbcsportsedge.com
Chiefs Host Jaguars in AFC Divisional Round
The Chiefs had the luxury of staying home during the Wild Card Round. These things tend to happen to good teams. Now the real fun begins. A come-from-behind win over the Chargers last weekend has the Jaguars on the road for the AFC Divisional Round. With a shot at an AFC Championship game on the line, all Trevor Lawrence and company need to do is pull off a win over the same Chiefs team that beat them 27-17 earlier this season.
