The Chiefs had the luxury of staying home during the Wild Card Round. These things tend to happen to good teams. Now the real fun begins. A come-from-behind win over the Chargers last weekend has the Jaguars on the road for the AFC Divisional Round. With a shot at an AFC Championship game on the line, all Trevor Lawrence and company need to do is pull off a win over the same Chiefs team that beat them 27-17 earlier this season.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO