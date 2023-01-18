ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

According to the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, former Chargers OC Joe Lombardi was actually HC Brandon Staley‘s fourth choice when he hired his first offensive coordinator in 2021. At the time, Staley wanted 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, or Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nbcsportsedge.com

Chiefs Host Jaguars in AFC Divisional Round

The Chiefs had the luxury of staying home during the Wild Card Round. These things tend to happen to good teams. Now the real fun begins. A come-from-behind win over the Chargers last weekend has the Jaguars on the road for the AFC Divisional Round. With a shot at an AFC Championship game on the line, all Trevor Lawrence and company need to do is pull off a win over the same Chiefs team that beat them 27-17 earlier this season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy