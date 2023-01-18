Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues health notice after some products treated with unapproved pesticide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) said some products recently produced in the Las Vegas area were treated with an unapproved pesticide. The CCB said Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions, LLC based out of Henderson treated some cannabis with Ethephon. According to the Environmental Protection Agency,...
Lake Mead forecast to drop nearly 20 feet by September while other reservoirs rise
By the end of September, Lake Mead is expected to be nearly 20 feet below its current level, according to projections released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nevada history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nevada using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
news3lv.com
New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store. According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DETR reports rise in unemployment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reported jobs lost statewide in December, and a rise in the unemployment rate. Nevada DETR said the state lost 1,300 jobs in December. The Las Vegas area saw a loss of 1,600 jobs, but the Reno and Carson City areas saw an increase of about 700 jobs.
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name
As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
northernminer.com
Getchell Gold delivers wide intercepts at Fondaway Canyon
Getchell Gold (CSE: GTCH; US-OTC: GGLDF) has released the latest drill results from the SW Colorado Zone at its Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, about 170 km east of Reno. Assay results from two drill holes have extended the Colorado SW Zone along strike. In a 40-metre step out...
jammin1057.com
Nevada Ranks In Bottom 10 For Worst States To Drive In
We don’t want Nevada to become one of the worst states to drive in but unfortunately it’s out of our control. Most people don’t like driving in traffic and if you’re someone who says you do we would think you’re crazy. Las Vegas has roughly...
8newsnow.com
Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring
Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
Fox5 KVVU
Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley shared video with FOX5 that showed a pack of coyotes. Ashley Sanchez with the Nevada Department of Wildlife says the best advice is to find the root of why the coyotes are visiting your neighborhood. Coyotes can often...
mynews4.com
Bureau of Land Management cancels February wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries canceled their Feb. 11 wild horse adoption event because of recent winter storms. "Due to the recent storms that have occurred since the New Year...
pvtimes.com
Nye County records 1 more death from virus as COVID-19 cases fall in Nevada
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped over the past week throughout Nevada, new state data shows. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses also are declining. “Nevada continues to experience a rapid decline in the number of persons requiring hospitalization for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,...
2news.com
End of emergency SNAP benefits: food bank braces for demand
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is serving record numbers of clients – and it’s preparing for those numbers to continue to rise when emergency SNAP benefits end in March. Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants have received a second monthly payment, known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments. That second monthly payment comes to an end on Mar. 14.
ND Attorney General bans Nu Life Institute from doing business in North Dakota
The Attorney General's office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute, LLC and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas, Nevada, from conducting business in North Dakota.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada among worst states to drive in, study says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To arguably little surprise to those who live here, a new study found that Nevada is among the worst states to drive in. According to a study compiled by financial website WalletHub, the Silver State came in at number 7 on the group’s ranking of “2023′s Best and Worst States to Drive In.”
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Nevada
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 17 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
