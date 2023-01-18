ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nevada history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nevada using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
news3lv.com

New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store. According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DETR reports rise in unemployment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reported jobs lost statewide in December, and a rise in the unemployment rate. Nevada DETR said the state lost 1,300 jobs in December. The Las Vegas area saw a loss of 1,600 jobs, but the Reno and Carson City areas saw an increase of about 700 jobs.
Fox5 KVVU

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
bouldercityreview.com

Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name

As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
northernminer.com

Getchell Gold delivers wide intercepts at Fondaway Canyon

Getchell Gold (CSE: GTCH; US-OTC: GGLDF) has released the latest drill results from the SW Colorado Zone at its Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, about 170 km east of Reno. Assay results from two drill holes have extended the Colorado SW Zone along strike. In a 40-metre step out...
jammin1057.com

Nevada Ranks In Bottom 10 For Worst States To Drive In

We don’t want Nevada to become one of the worst states to drive in but unfortunately it’s out of our control. Most people don’t like driving in traffic and if you’re someone who says you do we would think you’re crazy. Las Vegas has roughly...
8newsnow.com

Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring

Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
pvtimes.com

Nye County records 1 more death from virus as COVID-19 cases fall in Nevada

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped over the past week throughout Nevada, new state data shows. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses also are declining. “Nevada continues to experience a rapid decline in the number of persons requiring hospitalization for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,...
NYE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

End of emergency SNAP benefits: food bank braces for demand

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is serving record numbers of clients – and it’s preparing for those numbers to continue to rise when emergency SNAP benefits end in March. Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants have received a second monthly payment, known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments. That second monthly payment comes to an end on Mar. 14.
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada among worst states to drive in, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To arguably little surprise to those who live here, a new study found that Nevada is among the worst states to drive in. According to a study compiled by financial website WalletHub, the Silver State came in at number 7 on the group’s ranking of “2023′s Best and Worst States to Drive In.”
