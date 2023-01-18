ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Senator Ben Ray Lujan to highlight mental health investments with Las Cruces Fire Department

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) will meet with the Las Cruces Fire Department to discuss and celebrate new spending projects meant to help improve mental and behavioral health care services in the Las Cruces area. According to Lujan's office, over one million dollars in investments have been secured. They're The post Senator Ben Ray Lujan to highlight mental health investments with Las Cruces Fire Department appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KXRM

Judge orders homeless camp cleanup in El Paso County

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said the rise in crime and violence in and around homeless camps in El Paso County, specifically in the Stratmoor Hills area near B Street, inspired a judge to order a recent cleanup by Code Enforcement and EPSO personnel. According to EPSO, crime […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. judge serving as special master in the legal battle over management of the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers, has cleared the way for a proposed settlement to be made public. The federal government had sought to keep details of the agreement reached by Texas, New Mexico and Colorado […]
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

City officials confirm El Paso Convention Center no longer being used as a temporary shelter for migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso City officials confirm the number of migrant apprehensions has gone down dramatically, resulting in the closure of the El Paso Convention Center. In December, the Convention Center opened its doors to temporarily house asylum seekers who had arrived in the El Paso area. Thousands of cots were lined up, complete The post City officials confirm El Paso Convention Center no longer being used as a temporary shelter for migrants appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Congresswoman Leger Fernandez Delivered Millions from DC Back to New Mexico, where is the pork for Southern New Mexico?

Congresswoman Leger Fernández helped pass the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill to fund the government and brought the DC Bacon home to New Mexico. The bill included $23,552,000 in specific Community Project Funding for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. It also included numerous other provisions she championed, including an additional $1.45 billion for wildfire relief, to uplift New Mexico communities and strengthen our democracy.
KRQE News 13

Upcoming bill would combat high drug costs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the issues lawmakers want to address this legislative session is the rising cost of prescription drugs. Representative Pamelya Herndon has introduced the Prescription Drug Affordability Act. If passed, it will create a five-member board to oversee drug costs in the state. That includes making recommendations to the office of the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
The El Paso Times

City of El Paso files motion to dismiss Texas Supreme Court case over arena in Duranguito

The city of El Paso is ending its legal fight against historic preservationist Max Grossman over the now-abandoned plan to build an arena in Duranguito. On Thursday, the city filed a motion with the Texas Supreme Court seeking to have the case dismissed, seemingly affirming the legality of the City Council's Jan. 3 decision to abandon Duranguito as a potential arena site and reallocate the remaining project funds to upgrade existing facilities, as well as indicating an...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy