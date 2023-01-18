Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Senator Ben Ray Lujan to highlight mental health investments with Las Cruces Fire Department
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) will meet with the Las Cruces Fire Department to discuss and celebrate new spending projects meant to help improve mental and behavioral health care services in the Las Cruces area. According to Lujan's office, over one million dollars in investments have been secured. They're The post Senator Ben Ray Lujan to highlight mental health investments with Las Cruces Fire Department appeared first on KVIA.
If Governor Hobbs isn’t Careful, Arizona will Become the New Migrant Crisis in America
Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona governor as migrants look over shipping containersPhoto byTwitter. As Governor Doug Ducey left office, his shipping containers are coming down allowing migrants to easily cross the porous southern border. This creates a big problem for newly elected Katie Hobbs who just walked into Governor’s office on January 2.
Judge orders homeless camp cleanup in El Paso County
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said the rise in crime and violence in and around homeless camps in El Paso County, specifically in the Stratmoor Hills area near B Street, inspired a judge to order a recent cleanup by Code Enforcement and EPSO personnel. According to EPSO, crime […]
Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. judge serving as special master in the legal battle over management of the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers, has cleared the way for a proposed settlement to be made public. The federal government had sought to keep details of the agreement reached by Texas, New Mexico and Colorado […]
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
City officials confirm El Paso Convention Center no longer being used as a temporary shelter for migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso City officials confirm the number of migrant apprehensions has gone down dramatically, resulting in the closure of the El Paso Convention Center. In December, the Convention Center opened its doors to temporarily house asylum seekers who had arrived in the El Paso area. Thousands of cots were lined up, complete The post City officials confirm El Paso Convention Center no longer being used as a temporary shelter for migrants appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico lawmaker pushes to bring back billion-dollar train project
“There's a ton of things that we would like to have all across the state, including in my area, but we really have to focus on the things that will really bring up the quality of life for our New Mexico residents and citizens before we start looking at pipe dreams such as this,” said Senator Cliff Pirtle.
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the Border
Mayor Oscar Leeser and an entryway for migrants entering the cityPhoto byTwitter. El Paso declared a State of Emergency this month and how they are handling the crisis is overwhelming city leaders, residents, and local organizations.
Congresswoman Leger Fernandez Delivered Millions from DC Back to New Mexico, where is the pork for Southern New Mexico?
Congresswoman Leger Fernández helped pass the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill to fund the government and brought the DC Bacon home to New Mexico. The bill included $23,552,000 in specific Community Project Funding for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. It also included numerous other provisions she championed, including an additional $1.45 billion for wildfire relief, to uplift New Mexico communities and strengthen our democracy.
KTAR.com
Arizona sheriff frustrated with no VP Harris border visit: ‘We’ve come to accept it’
PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Arizona on Thursday but won’t visit the southern border, a move that has irked but not surprised an Arizona sheriff. “We’ve come to accept it,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.
Senators Kelly, Sinema tour El Paso border with bipartisan group
A bipartisan group of senators from Arizona, Texas, and elsewhere are working together to tackle the crisis at the border.
Two Virginia women charged for interrupting Supreme Court during Roe overturn protest
Three women, including two from Virginia, who interrupted oral arguments inside the United States Supreme Court to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade, have each pleaded guilty to a federal crime.
Upcoming bill would combat high drug costs
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the issues lawmakers want to address this legislative session is the rising cost of prescription drugs. Representative Pamelya Herndon has introduced the Prescription Drug Affordability Act. If passed, it will create a five-member board to oversee drug costs in the state. That includes making recommendations to the office of the […]
City of El Paso files motion to dismiss Texas Supreme Court case over arena in Duranguito
The city of El Paso is ending its legal fight against historic preservationist Max Grossman over the now-abandoned plan to build an arena in Duranguito. On Thursday, the city filed a motion with the Texas Supreme Court seeking to have the case dismissed, seemingly affirming the legality of the City Council's Jan. 3 decision to abandon Duranguito as a potential arena site and reallocate the remaining project funds to upgrade existing facilities, as well as indicating an...
