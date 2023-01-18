Durant and the Nets visit the Suns

Brooklyn Nets (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-24, 12th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Phoenix Suns. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.

The Suns have gone 14-7 at home. Phoenix has a 2-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are 14-9 on the road. Brooklyn is second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.4% as a team from downtown this season. Day'Ron Sharpe paces them shooting 80.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 1-9, averaging 101.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Devin Booker: out (groin), Chris Paul: day to day (hip).

Nets: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .