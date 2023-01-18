Rain showers back for Thursday

Good Wednesday evening everyone! After an absolutely spectacular day we are in for some big changes. Rain likely moves in after midnight and comes in waves throughout the day. Model runs keep totals between a quarter to a half of an inch. Temps hang near 50 degrees. Friday will be drier and blustery, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures will range in the low-50s through the end of the week. Temperatures will drop near freezing Saturday morning. Highs will trend cooler, in the mid-40s with breezy winds and more sun on Saturday. Light to moderate rain moves in late-day Sunday into Monday morning. Then another system brewing late Tuesday into Wednesday could give us rain and the potential to maybe see a flake. All about that track baby!

I hope you all have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A chance of rain after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Rain before noon, then showers after noon. High near 53. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

