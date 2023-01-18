Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
Comments / 0