King County, WA

KOMO News

Thurston County's new sheriff changes pursuit policies, increases jail bookings

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Crime-fighting is making a course correction in Thurston County as a new sheriff resets the rules on how to handle certain lawbreakers. Since taking office at the start of the month, Sheriff Derek Sanders has expanded the scenarios in which deputies can pursue suspects and will drop some of the restrictions that limited who gets booked in jail. Too many criminals were taking advantage of the leeway they were given under previous policies, according to Sanders, and that in turn, was compromising public safety.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KOMO News

Have you seen him? Tacoma police seek 3rd person in armed ATM robberies

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma Police arrested two people linked to multiple ATM armed robberies and are still looking for a third person. Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, were both arrested in Tacoma and charged with multiple counts of Robbery in the first degree. Police are still looking for a third person, Emmanuel “Manny” Marcel Brown, 21. Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s arrest.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder

SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
SEATAC, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma police nab two of three ATM robbery suspects

Tacoma police are hoping two arrests will help stop a series of ATM robberies in the city. In a news release from police, it was reported officers took Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, into custody at their homes in Tacoma. During the investigation of 10 robberies at walk-up...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Two men shot to death in Georgetown overnight

Two men were shot and killed in Georgetown overnight, according to Seattle Police. Detectives are investigating the incident reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday. So far, there is no information on a suspect. Police responded to 5th Avenue S and S Michigan Street and arrived to find two men in a...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Auburn attempted kidnapping suspect held on $500,000 bail

AUBURN, Wash. — A suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista was ordered to be held on $500,000 bail by a King County judge on Wednesday. A judge agreed with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office that the suspect is a danger to the community and found probable cause for second-degree attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault.
AUBURN, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police arrest suspected carjacker they say kidnapped 2-year-old

Kent Police Officers and Detectives this week identified, located and arrested a man they suspect of carjacking a vehicle, and in the process, kidnapping a two-year-old boy. Police say that on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at about 4:15 pm, Patrol Officers responded to 911 calls of a vehicle theft at the 7-11 located on Central Ave South (map below).
KENT, WA
KOMO News

1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
POULSBO, WA
KOMO News

Seattle man arrested in connection to Gig Harbor burglaries

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A 24-year-old Seattle man was arrested Wednesday in connection to burglaries at several occupied homes in Gig Harbor. The burglaries happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 29. The 24-year-old, along with a second man, allegedly entered three homes and attempted to gain access to several more, Gig Harbor police said.
GIG HARBOR, WA

