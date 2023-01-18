Read full article on original website
Seattle Police: Suspect arrested for DUI after crashing car in front of officer
SEATTLE - Police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of DUI and causing a car crash in downtown Seattle early Thursday morning. A Seattle Police officer was patrolling downtown around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when he spotted a BMW sedan reportedly driving the wrong way on a one-way street. The officer followed...
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
Thurston County's new sheriff changes pursuit policies, increases jail bookings
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Crime-fighting is making a course correction in Thurston County as a new sheriff resets the rules on how to handle certain lawbreakers. Since taking office at the start of the month, Sheriff Derek Sanders has expanded the scenarios in which deputies can pursue suspects and will drop some of the restrictions that limited who gets booked in jail. Too many criminals were taking advantage of the leeway they were given under previous policies, according to Sanders, and that in turn, was compromising public safety.
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
Suspects sought in armed robberies of Pierce County nail salon and smoke shop
Police in Pacific and Federal Way are searching for two suspects wanted for two violent armed robberies -- one at a nail salon and the other at a smoke shop. In both robberies, one of the suspects fired into the ceiling before robbing the business, employees, and customers at gunpoint.
Man Accused of Fleeing From Napavine Police in Stolen Vehicle Charged With Four Felonies
A man who allegedly fled from Napavine police officers in a stolen vehicle while possibly under the influence of narcotics on Sunday was charged with four separate felonies in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The pursuit began after a Napavine officer noticed that a 1996 Honda Civic parked at...
Have you seen him? Tacoma police seek 3rd person in armed ATM robberies
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma Police arrested two people linked to multiple ATM armed robberies and are still looking for a third person. Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, were both arrested in Tacoma and charged with multiple counts of Robbery in the first degree. Police are still looking for a third person, Emmanuel “Manny” Marcel Brown, 21. Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s arrest.
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder
SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
Suspect arrested for robbing multiple Gig Harbor homes in December
Police have arrested a suspect who they believe is responsible for multiple residential home burglaries in Gig Harbor. In December, multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, the burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows. Police believe two burglars entered three homes...
Tacoma police nab two of three ATM robbery suspects
Tacoma police are hoping two arrests will help stop a series of ATM robberies in the city. In a news release from police, it was reported officers took Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, into custody at their homes in Tacoma. During the investigation of 10 robberies at walk-up...
Two men shot to death in Georgetown overnight
Two men were shot and killed in Georgetown overnight, according to Seattle Police. Detectives are investigating the incident reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday. So far, there is no information on a suspect. Police responded to 5th Avenue S and S Michigan Street and arrived to find two men in a...
Man accused of killing Everett Officer Dan Rocha asks to move trial out of Snohomish Co.
EVERETT, Wash. — A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. In a motion filed last week in Snohomish County Superior Court, Richard Rotter's public...
Auburn attempted kidnapping suspect held on $500,000 bail
AUBURN, Wash. — A suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista was ordered to be held on $500,000 bail by a King County judge on Wednesday. A judge agreed with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office that the suspect is a danger to the community and found probable cause for second-degree attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault.
Kent Police arrest suspected carjacker they say kidnapped 2-year-old
Kent Police Officers and Detectives this week identified, located and arrested a man they suspect of carjacking a vehicle, and in the process, kidnapping a two-year-old boy. Police say that on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at about 4:15 pm, Patrol Officers responded to 911 calls of a vehicle theft at the 7-11 located on Central Ave South (map below).
Seattle police recover sawed-off shotgun, two machetes after man reportedly fires shots
Seattle police recovered a sawed-off shotgun, two machetes and drugs Tuesday after a man allegedly fired shots after an interaction with strangers in the Chinatown-International District, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and shots...
1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo
POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
2 men shot, killed at Seattle encampment were trying to stay warm in their car
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man who was in a vehicle that was shot up at a Seattle homeless encampment Thursday morning said he and his two friends were inside a car trying to stay warm when they were targeted. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near 5th Ave...
Seattle man arrested in connection to Gig Harbor burglaries
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A 24-year-old Seattle man was arrested Wednesday in connection to burglaries at several occupied homes in Gig Harbor. The burglaries happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 29. The 24-year-old, along with a second man, allegedly entered three homes and attempted to gain access to several more, Gig Harbor police said.
2 men shot, killed in South Seattle, feet away from terrified residents of encampment
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood early this morning. Two men were shot in a car just after midnight near a homeless encampment at Fifth and S Michigan St. Some camp residents were just feet away from the victims and said they heard around seven shots.
