West Linn, OR

KVAL

Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Woodburn Police ask for help finding missing 25-year-old man

WOODBURN, Ore. — Woodburn Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man. On Thursday, January 12, Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales, 25, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Monday, January 9, between 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Smith Creek Apartments on 800 Kirksey Street.
WOODBURN, OR

