University of Saint Joseph department of Social Work and Equitable Community Practice faculty Gina Rosich MSW, Ph.D., and Elba Caraballo, M.A., MSW, Ph.D., recently published an article entitled “Perceptions of a human rights lens in relation to the training of social work field educators.” The article was published in the November 2022 issue of the Journal of Human Rights.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO