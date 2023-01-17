Read full article on original website
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Rafael Nadal Shares Message for Fans After Early Australian Open Loss
The 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hip injury during the second round upset.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Chardy calls for umpire to be removed after locking horns with Evans over unclear tennis rule: "Are you looking at the birds?"
Jeremy Chardy was unhappy with a call the umpire made during his match against Dan Evans as he lost the point and his serve because of it. Chardy and Evans were in a heated battle at the Australian Open when a ball dropped out of Chardy's pocket. It happened seconds before he would hit the ball into the net on break point with the umpire calling net. A long discussion followed about what the right call was with the umpire giving the point to Evans as Chardy wasn't really bothered by the drop with all the action happening on the other side and the point ending seconds after.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in...
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation
When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
Andy Murray’s Wife Kim Sears Dislikes Something the Wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Don’t Enjoy Either
Here’s what dislike tennis star Andy Murray's wife, Kim Sears, has in common with the wives of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Hobbled Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ after Australian Open defeat
Rafael Nadal returned to the Australian Open this year in the midst of one of the leanest periods of form in his career, charged with racing against the clock to find confidence and feel against rivals determined to seize a rare opportunity against a vulnerable champion. Despite his best efforts...
'The guy's drunk out of his mind': Novak Djokovic demands fan get kicked out of Australian Open match after being heckled
Novak Djokovic has become accustomed to enduring heckling spectators when he plays tennis. Alongside Nick Kyrgios, he is public enemy No. 1 among a number of fans.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
'When has that ever happened?' Some players express irritation as extreme heat postpones play for hours at Australian Open
Play was postponed for hours at the Australian Open due to the searing Melbourne heat on Tuesday, a decision which some expressed their irritation at.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic smashes Carballes Baena to show who is boss in Melbourne once again
Novak Djokovic played his first match back in the Rod Laver Arena and there were no issues for him as he raced to a 6-3 6-4 6-0 finish against the Spaniard. Djokovic opened the match slowly as he generally tends to do but pretty quickly he established control of the match. He was 0-40 down but after saving that game, Djokovic quickly broke Carballes in the next game and won the opening set 6-3. The second set was pretty simple as well as he finished it off with 6-4 and the final set was an utter beating.
Australian Open: Andy Murray digs deep to stun Berrettini in final-set tie-break
Andy Murray beat the 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in first round of the Australian Open after saving match point in the final set
tennismajors.com
Injured Nadal: “I can’t say I’m not destroyed mentally, because I would be lying”
Rafael Nadal admitted that he was “destroyed mentally” after he suffered a left hip injury during his second-round exit from the Australian Open on Wednesday. The Spaniard said he hoped to be back on court as soon as possible, because the idea of being out for a lengthy period of time was too tough to contemplate.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Cerundolo wins against Moutet
Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 28 seed, edged out Frenchman Corentin Moutet 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 to move into the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Cerundolo, ranked No 29, will play Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 6 seed, next. Ahead of his victory, the...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic: Injury situation similar to two years ago
Following his win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic spoke about his injury and the changes he has made to his team. In the English part of the press conference, Djokovic explained that his split with physiotherapist Ulises Badio was a “decision from both sides”. In the Serbian part of the press conference, he added that the fitness trainer Marco Panichi remains part of the team.
