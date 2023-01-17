Jeremy Chardy was unhappy with a call the umpire made during his match against Dan Evans as he lost the point and his serve because of it. Chardy and Evans were in a heated battle at the Australian Open when a ball dropped out of Chardy's pocket. It happened seconds before he would hit the ball into the net on break point with the umpire calling net. A long discussion followed about what the right call was with the umpire giving the point to Evans as Chardy wasn't really bothered by the drop with all the action happening on the other side and the point ending seconds after.

21 HOURS AGO