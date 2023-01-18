Read full article on original website
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Strike cuts French power supply, halts refinery shipments
PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A nationwide strike against pension reform in France led to a substantial fall in electricity output and halted deliveries from refineries operated by TotalEnergies and Esso on Thursday.
China looks to weaken US dollar with petroyuan as oil producers rally to Beijing, and Russia has 'become an Asian nation,' analyst says
Russia's war on Ukraine triggered a larger embrace of the yuan for oil sales which could shift the crude market. Kpler lead crude analyst Viktor Katona told Insider that Russia has essentially "become an Asian nation." The birth of a so-called petroyuan could spread across Asia for crude transactions, he...
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".
Markets and the economy are facing a meltdown in 2023 that could escalate into a new world war, says market veteran who called the dot-com bust
A veteran trend watcher who called the dot-com bust warned of dire consequences if the Fed takes it too far in raising interest rates.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
A major union in Germany says workers at Tesla's Berlin factory face unreasonable working hours and fear speaking out
A German union representing workers at Tesla's Berlin factory criticized the electric carmaker for "not doing enough to improve working conditions."
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices
Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
China's giant downshift
China's economy posted its slowest annual growth since 1976, another indication the post-COVID world economy could be vastly different from the decades that preceded the pandemic. Why it matters: Since it burst onto the world economic stage in the early 1990s, China's economy has been a central driver of business...
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
maritime-executive.com
Antwerp, Rotterdam Seize Five Percent of Global Cocaine Production
The Port of Antwerp is the preferred European destination for cocaine smugglers, thanks to its thriving trade links with Latin America and its ideal location for EU distribution. Cocaine seizures have risen at the port every year for the past decade as customs agents work to thwart ever-shifting patterns of concealment. The amount has become so massive that the Belgian customs agency's incinerators struggle to burn it fast enough.
Dutch export rules on China in focus ahead of ASML results
AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Expectations that the Dutch government will further limit sales to China by chip equipment giant ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS) may overshadow what are expected to be strong fourth quarter results due next week.
Factbox-Unions vs Macron: French pension strikes snarl trains, close schools
PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - French workers across the private and public sectors joined nationwide strikes on Thursday, snarling the rail network, closing schools and halting refinery deliveries.
pgjonline.com
Pertamina Still Discussing Plan to Take Over Shell's Abadi LNG Stake
(Reuters) — Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is still discussing its plans to participate in the Abadi LNG project with the country's upstream oil and gas regulator, officials said on Tuesday. Indonesia has been seeking an investor for years to take over a 35% stake in the project held...
G20 creditors on board for Ghana debt relief talks - Paris Club
PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - All member countries of the G20 group of economic powers are on board for a restructuring of Ghana's debt and Paris Club members are ready to take the first step toward forming a creditor committee, an official from the Paris Club said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
DAVOS 2023: Spain Says 'Very Close to Deal' With Britain on Gibraltar
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar. The status of Gibraltar and how to police the border with Spain has been a point of contention since...
rigzone.com
2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening
'Given the size of its economy and its share of global energy consumption, this could be a big deal'. — 2023 is the year of China’s reawakening from its long Covid hibernation. That’s what energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros said in a new report sent to Rigzone,...
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
BRESCIA, Italy, Jan 16 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament.
