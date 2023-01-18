ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices

Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
Axios

China's giant downshift

China's economy posted its slowest annual growth since 1976, another indication the post-COVID world economy could be vastly different from the decades that preceded the pandemic. Why it matters: Since it burst onto the world economic stage in the early 1990s, China's economy has been a central driver of business...
maritime-executive.com

Antwerp, Rotterdam Seize Five Percent of Global Cocaine Production

The Port of Antwerp is the preferred European destination for cocaine smugglers, thanks to its thriving trade links with Latin America and its ideal location for EU distribution. Cocaine seizures have risen at the port every year for the past decade as customs agents work to thwart ever-shifting patterns of concealment. The amount has become so massive that the Belgian customs agency's incinerators struggle to burn it fast enough.
pgjonline.com

Pertamina Still Discussing Plan to Take Over Shell's Abadi LNG Stake

(Reuters) — Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is still discussing its plans to participate in the Abadi LNG project with the country's upstream oil and gas regulator, officials said on Tuesday. Indonesia has been seeking an investor for years to take over a 35% stake in the project held...
Reuters

G20 creditors on board for Ghana debt relief talks - Paris Club

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - All member countries of the G20 group of economic powers are on board for a restructuring of Ghana's debt and Paris Club members are ready to take the first step toward forming a creditor committee, an official from the Paris Club said on Thursday.
US News and World Report

DAVOS 2023: Spain Says 'Very Close to Deal' With Britain on Gibraltar

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar. The status of Gibraltar and how to police the border with Spain has been a point of contention since...
rigzone.com

2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening

'Given the size of its economy and its share of global energy consumption, this could be a big deal'. — 2023 is the year of China’s reawakening from its long Covid hibernation. That’s what energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros said in a new report sent to Rigzone,...

