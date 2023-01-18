Read full article on original website
Related
Why car sales are falling in the U.S.
GM has reclaimed its title as America's top carmaker. A year after Toyota topped the domestic car sales charts — the first time a foreign company did that — Detroit returned to the top of the heap. But the victory comes during a tough year for the U.S. auto industry. "Supply chain issues, high interest rates, and low inventory meant that 2022 was a difficult year for car sales," Jalopnik reports. In fact, when all the sales are tallied up, 2022 might end up being the worst year for American car sales in more than a decade: Roughly 13.7 million...
Tesla buyers storm showrooms across China after company announces surprise price cuts
Footage shows crowds of car owners swarming Tesla distribution centres in several Chinese cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xi'an, as they demanded a refund.
Sales soar for new cars that are green outside and in
Demand for new green cars soared by nearly three-quarters last year amid a spike in sales of electric models.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 31,220 new cars were registered in that colour in 2022.That was the most in 16 years and represented a 74.2% increase on the previous 12 months.Nearly a quarter (24.1%) of last year’s new green cars could be plugged in, including pure electrics and plug-in hybrids.That suggests many buyers who chose a green car were keen to emphasise the cleaner credentials of their purchase compared with traditional vehicles.New green cars were most popular in...
insideevs.com
Netherlands: Plug-In Car Sales Reached 51% Share In December 2022
Passenger car sales in the Netherlands decreased in December and in the full year of 2022, but electrification continues to rise, reaching very solid levels. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 15,757 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 32 percent less than a year ago.
RideApart
Australia's Motorcycle Sales Dip By Nearly 20 Percent In 2022
Like many countries the world over, Australia enjoyed resurgent motorcycle sales in 2020 and 2021. The upswing couldn’t last forever, however, as supply shortages and shipment hurdles plagued the industry throughout 2022. Australia’s Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) quantified that impact with its 2022 motorcycle sales report, outlining that the market shrunk to the tune of 19.8 percent last year.
The Least Reliable Cars in America
For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
insideevs.com
In 2022 Kia Sold Nearly 80,000 EV6
Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in December increased by nearly 14 percent year-over-year to 236,874 units. In 2022, the company sold 2,903,619 vehicles, which translated into a growth of 4.6 percent year-over-year. That's a pretty positive outcome from a very challenging year. Things are very good also in...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Carscoops
Saudi Aramco Could Invest In Renault And Geely’s Powertrain Joint Venture
Saudi Aramco, the world’s most profitable company, could invest and partner with Renault and Geely Automobile Holdings to develop and supply petrol engines and hybrid systems. Unnamed sources claim that Saudi Aramco may take a 20 per cent stake in the joint powertrain technology company established by Geely and...
motor1.com
ID. Buzz boosted Volkswagen commercial vehicles sales in 2022
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), part of the Volkswagen Group, reports 328,700 vehicle sales in 2022 (globally), which is an 8.6 percent decrease year-over-year. However, the company has reasons for satisfaction as its all-new, Volkswagen ID. Buzz model, based on the Volkswagen's MEB platform, has become one of the stars of the market.
US News and World Report
Nissan-Renault Deal on Alliance Could Come as Early as Feb. 1 - Source
PARIS (Reuters) - A deal between French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan could be announced as early as Feb. 1 as months of negotiations on how to reshape their alliance progress, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The deal would see Renault cut its stake in...
VW Group Will Differentiate Its Brands With Different Power Outputs To Avoid Brand Overlap
Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume announced a new direction for the company during the automaker's Extraordinary General Metting 2022, pinpointing the brand's design language and recent dip in build quality as primary concerns that need to be addressed. VW Group brands will also see power outputs used as a differentiation between brands.
insideevs.com
Skoda Increased Electric Car Sales In 2022, But Only Slightly
Volkswagen Group's Skoda brand, based in the Czech Republic, noted a challenging year as its global car sales decreased by almost 17 percent year-over-year to 731,300. At least the fourth quarter was positive at 186,700 units (up 5 percent). In terms of electrification, things are tight as well. After more...
US News and World Report
India's Maharashtra Enters $2.5 Billion Partnership for EV Battery-Swapping Stations
(Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday. The Indian company, Belrise Industries Ltd, and Gogoro will form an equal-stakes joint...
RideApart
Devot Motors Showcases First Electric Motorcycle Prototype
India’s 2023 Auto Expo wrapped up on January, 18, 2023. The trade show concluded on a high note, though, when Jodhpur-based EV startup Devot Motors unveiled its first electric motorcycle prototype. The production-ready concept may turn heads with its neo-retro bodywork but the firm doesn’t forget about the model’s practicality in the process.
Startup Britishvolt calls in administrators in blow to UK's EV battery hopes
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britishvolt, the UK startup which struggled to raise funds for an major electric vehicle battery factory in northern England, filed for administration on Tuesday in a blow to the country's hopes of building a home-grown battery industry.
Carmaker Stellantis strikes nickel sulphate supply deal with Terrafame
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Finnish company Terrafame announced on Wednesday that they had struck a deal whereby Terrafame will supply Stellantis with nickel sulphate over a five-year period, starting from 2025 onwards.
wealthinsidermag.com
BASF, Eramet near $2.6 billion Indonesia deal to process nickel for EV batteries
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Germany’s BASF and French miner Eramet are finalising a $2.6 billion partnership deal to invest in a facility in Indonesia to process nickel for use in batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials said. The announcement comes as Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has been courting global...
Comments / 0