Related
massdevice.com
Eitan Medical opens new manufacturing facility for wearable drug delivery platform
Eitan Medical announced today that it opened a new manufacturing facility at its headquarters to support drug delivery device production. Netanya, Israel-based Eitan intends for the facility to manufacture its Sorrel wearable drug delivery platform. That includes multiple device configurations, such as vial- and cartridge-based wearable injectors. On-site manufacturing supports Eitan’s production scale for its pharmaceutical solutions division.
Medagadget.com
The Veterinary Tuberculosis Vaccine Market was valued at US$ 50.89 Mn in 2022 and is reach at value of US$ 65.36 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2030. | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., SCIEX.
Over the projected period, rising government initiatives to develop veterinary TB vaccines are anticipated to drive market expansion. For instance, as part of a new plan to eradicate bovine tuberculosis (bTB) in England by 2038, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, U.K. said in May 2021 that work on creating a vaccine for cattle and immunising badgers is begun. As part of a five-year badger vaccination programme that has been given US$2.95 million, farmers in East Sussex will be able to spread immunizations throughout a 250 square kilometre area.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Medagadget.com
Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market is expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.0%, Market revenue to reach US$ 69.39 Million till 2030 | GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd
Rising cases of TB in kids is anticipated to boost growth of global human tuberculosis vaccine market during the predicted timeline. For example, as per a fact sheet reported by the WHO as in October 2021, over 1.1 million kids were examined with TB globally in 2020. Tuberculosis in children is usually overlooked by healthcare suppliers and can be problematic to cure and treat. In 2020, across the globe 30 high tuberculosis burden regions were holding for 86% of new TB case, where eight regions from 30 countries holding for two thirds of the total, with India dominated the count, after China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
emsnow.com
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
gamblingnews.com
Mobinc CEO Sergei Belikov: Next steps for Artificial Intelligence in iGaming
Disclaimer: The following text is contributed by Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The need for technological advancement is clear and artificial intelligence, in which software is programmed to perform human tasks, is one of the most promising solutions, writes Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The Evolution of AI in iGaming. Recent years...
fintechfutures.com
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Proposes $7.6B Bid for National Instruments
Emerson Electric Co. EMR has announced its proposal to acquire National Instruments or NI NATI for $53 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $7.6 billion. The deal, which is not subject to any financing conditions, represents a 32% premium over NI’s Jan 12 closing price and a 38% premium over the volume-weighted average price for the last 30 trading days ending Jan 12.
scaffoldmag.com
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Caris Life Sciences Raises $400M to Advance AI-Driven Molecular Profiling to Revolutionize Cancer Care
– Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), the a molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that the company has closed a senior secured term loan providing up to $400M in capital from OrbiMed and Braidwell. With this funding, Caris has raised approximately $1.7 billion in capital since 2018.
swineweb.com
Novus Names Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd as Distribution Partner in China
Global animal health and nutrition company Novus International, Inc., today announced a new partnership with Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., to serve customers in China. The new Chinese company, Co-Innova Animal Nutrition Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., will serve as Novus’s distributor in China for its MINTREX® bis-chelated trace...
Topcon Expands Compact Solutions Portfolio with 2D-MC Automatic Grade Control Solution for Compact Track Loaders
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Topcon Positioning Systems has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders. Now available in North America, 2D-MC is a low-cost 2D machine control system that is designed to be installed directly onto select grading attachments. Connecting directly to the machine’s controls and an easy-to-use wireless display, the solution works along with familiar rotary laser technology to provide simplified operational visibility, with all the information needed to hit target grade with greater precision and in less time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006103/en/ Topcon has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders.(Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
xTuple Announces General Availability of xT Sales Cloud CRM for Manufacturers
XTuple, a CAI Software company, announced general availability of xT Sales, the first cloud-based CRM solution designed for manufacturing and distributors that want to empower their sales team, increase sales, and improve customer service. xT Sales simplifies pre-sale and customer relationship management into a single, intuitive application that delivers real-time...
msn.com
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
At the 2023 World Economic Forum, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger claimed the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act was a "turning point" in global competition with China. "The CHIPS and Science Act was a clear statement that we are going to win back the semiconductor industry, we are going to be manufacturing it," Gelsinger said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.
