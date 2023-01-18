Rising cases of TB in kids is anticipated to boost growth of global human tuberculosis vaccine market during the predicted timeline. For example, as per a fact sheet reported by the WHO as in October 2021, over 1.1 million kids were examined with TB globally in 2020. Tuberculosis in children is usually overlooked by healthcare suppliers and can be problematic to cure and treat. In 2020, across the globe 30 high tuberculosis burden regions were holding for 86% of new TB case, where eight regions from 30 countries holding for two thirds of the total, with India dominated the count, after China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

