’90 Day Fiancé: Top 10 Unintentionally Hilarious Moments

90 Day Fiancé has created some of the most hilarious moments in reality TV history. Interestingly, many of these funny moments happened unintentionally, adding to the hilariousness. Here’s our countdown of the top 10 unintentionally funny moments in 90 Day Fiancé history.

Pedro Jimeno, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ | TLC

10. Murcel’s new friend

In 90 Day Fiancé Season 7, Anna Campisi picks Mursel Mistanoglu up from the airport after he landed in the United States. After running up to meet her, he went back for his luggage that he had dropped. He then introduced Anna to Omar.

Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

After introductions, Anna is confused. She asks, “Murcel, who is this?” He simply replies, “Omar.” It turns out Murcel met Omar at the airport in Istanbul, but the awkwardness of the exchange made the entire situation one of the most hilarious moments on the show.

9. Debbie and Larissa’s car ride from hell

During the awkward drive to the store, Larissa Dos Santos Lima did not waste any time calling out Debbie Johnson for being “passive-aggressive” toward her. Larissa taunts her mother-in-law Debbie until she finally explodes. “Debbie pretends that she’s a nice old lady, innocent, but she’s very mean. She’s a wolf in sheep’s skin.”

Larissa dos Santos Lima and Debbie Johnson, ’90 Day Fiancé’

They don’t even make it to the store because Debbie pulls the car over, telling Larissa to get out. Larissa gets out, puts on a puffer coat, and gets into one of the production cars. “She’s legally insane. She’s not a saint-y little lady,” Larissa said.

8. Luis and Molly’s fight about evil owls

Three days before Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez plan on getting married, Molly confronts her fiancé about how he’s been treating her children. However, Luis tried to deflect the conversation by bringing up Molly’s decor in her home.

He said that her owl decor, the status of Buddha, and African-style masks are “Brujeria” or “witchcraft.” She says, “This is nuts.” And tells him the iconic line, “You’re blaming an owl with a candle on the fact that you are an a**hole to my kids.”

7. Ashely’s friend driving off on her moped

In Sister Wives Season 6 Episode 9, Ashely Martson and Jay Smith canceled their wedding and decided to elope to Las Vegas. After Natalie raised concerns about Jay’s faithfulness and intentions, Ashley cut her out of the wedding. But she shows up at Ashely’s door and warns her not to go through with the wedding. She believes she has proof that Jay is a cheater (which is revealed in Happily Ever After ).

Natalie, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 6 | TLC

“He will definitely cheat again,” Natalie warns her friend. But Ashely says she’s “done” with her friendship with Natalie and asks her to leave. The dramatic music plays as the two friends go their separate ways. But Natalie is on a moped, and it’s hard to make a serious exit on a moped.

6. Pedro’s ‘great time’ without Chantel

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 4, Episode 5,’ Dirty Dancing,’ Pedro Jimeno takes a solo trip to the Dominican Republic to let loose from the drama between him and Chantel Everett’s family.

Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno, brings her friend, Coraima, to the bar to seduce him and ruin his marriage to Chantel. Nicole declares that Pedro is single, and they take off his wedding ring.

Pedro took many shots and spent the night, dirty dancing with his old flame, Coraima. When he comes out of the party, he’s drunk and completely oblivious to the setup. “I thinking I messed up tonight,” he tells the cameras. “But I had so great time!” he enthusiastically concludes.

5. Chantel insults Nicole

During the trip to the Dominican Republic to visit Pedro’s family , Chantel and her sister-in-law, Nicole, get into a fight after a translation error. While confronting Pedro’s family about the money he’s been sending, Nicole tells Nicole that if she doesn’t want to marry Pedro, she should “divorce him, period.”

Nicole said “period” in Spanish, which is “punto,” but Chantel misheard it as “punta,” which is a major insult in Spanish. Chantel, who speaks Spanish normally very well, mixes the two words up and asks her, “Did you just call me a f***ing b****?”

Nicole runs with it, saying, “Yes.” Chantel says, “You are a f***ing wh*re. And you will not disrespect me like this today. Good night.” She ends it by calling Nicole a string of expletives as she walks away. “F***ing a** b**** a** sl*t a** wh*re,” Chantel says.

This moment is unintentionally hilarious for many reasons, the misunderstanding, the fact that both women ran with it, and mostly Chantel’s sling of expletives as she walks off.

4. Michael mishears Anglea

One of the most hilarious moments of 90 Day Fiancé comes from this hilarious misunderstanding between Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem . Michael is driving as Angela is asleep in the passenger seat.

Angela Deem, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

He reaches over her to grab the bag from her lap. Trying to wake her, Michael moves it to the back seat, but he accidentally hits the corner of the tote on Angela’s sunglasses.

She groans as she wakes up. He tells her he’s sorry. Angela tells him, “I’m gonna have a black eye.” Michael mishears what she says, “Black guy? What black guy?”

3. Anfisa’s red bag with the makeup

The tensions were high as Jorge and Anfisa Nava headed to her green card interview. Of course, they’re running late, and Jorge forgot his wallet inside their LA apartment.

Anfisa asks Jorge, “Where are you going?” And he tells her that he’s going to get his wallet. She yells, “Get me my red bag with the makeup! ”

Jorge asks, “Can I have the key?” She says, “Yes, you can have a key.” And then, she proceeds to throw the keys on the ground outside of the car for him to retrieve. While it was definitely not meant to be funny, this fight was comedic gold.

2. Paul’s dramatic run

Paul Staehle’s funniest coping mechanism is that he literally runs from confrontation. In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 1, Paul comes clean to Karine about his past. He admitted to Karine that he went to jail for arson and had a restraining order from his ex-girlfriend.

Before Karine even had a chance to respond to the admission, Paul got up and ran away . He takes off into the surrounding vegetation and has no clue that Karine is chasing after him. Paul’s theatrics lead Karine into a dangerous situation where she’s mugged with a machete. Meanwhile, Paul obliviously runs into the woods to hide from his past.

1. Jihoon’s bad translator

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way , season 2, episode 12, Jihoon Lee’s universal translator is making his situation with Devan Clegg even worse. Devan isn’t convinced that Jihoon will be responsible enough to care for her and their son in South Korea. At a serious dinner with Jihoon’s parents, they discuss Jihoon’s spending issues.

Jihoon apologizes to Devan. Speaking Korean into the translator, Jihoon says, “I was afraid of making another mistake. I didn’t want to waste that money.” But something was lost in translation as the translator says in English, “I’ll make another mistake, I’ll waste that money again.”

Devan’s reaction to this and the frustration on Jihoon’s face make this definitely one of the funniest moments in 90 Day Fiancé history.