cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
Gary Gensler has entered the chat: Winklevoss-Silbert spat intensifies as SEC alleges Gemini and Genesis sold unregistered securities
The complaint heightens weeks of turmoil between two of crypto's top companies.
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
astaga.com
Reasons Behind Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Rally Today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rallied over 20%, with the value hitting a excessive of $0.00001289 on Wednesday. The catalyst for the pump is probably the most anticipated launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain. Furthermore, South Korea‘s largest crypto trade Upbit asserting Shiba Inu (SHIB) itemizing in opposition to the Korean Received (KRW) has additionally contributed to the rally.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
dailycoin.com
Solana (SOL) Witnesses High Blockchain Activity, Polygon (MATIC) to Experience a Hard Fork, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Becomes the Talk of the Crypto Town
While Solana (SOL) has rapidly started to recover and experienced a surge in activity, and Polygon (MATIC) will undergo a hard fork on 17th January, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) also continues to make waves and wins the heart and money of investors. Keep reading below to learn more. Solana (SOL) starting...
ambcrypto.com
ENS attempts to revitalize dwindling interest through Coinbase
ENS partnered with Coinbase, adding human readable cb.id domains. ENS token volume and velocity increase, despite declining interest in ENS domain. In a recent update, ENS (Ethereum Name Service) partnered with Coinbase to add human-readable cb.id domains to its platform. This partnership would allow anyone with an Ethereum wallet to mint a group of letters as an NFT to be used in place of their alphanumeric blockchain address.
ambcrypto.com
Tezos gears up for Mumbai Upgrade: Will XTZ continue its bull run?
Nomadic Labs has submitted a proposal for the 13th upgrade of the Tezos network. XTZ continued its bull run as price reversal was imminent at press time. On January 17, Nomadic Labs proposed the 13th upgrade to the Tezos [XTM] network. The new upgrade will include several new features, including the ability to transfer tickets between accounts, a shorter block time of 15 seconds, as well as the addition of Epoxy on Mainnet.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Activity on Top Ethereum Altcoin Project Skyrockets 1,100% As Litecoin and Decentraland See Massive Jumps: Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment reports that whale activity on three altcoins has surged since the start of 2023. Starting with the liquidity protocol Aave (AAVE), Santiment says that the 42nd-largest crypto asset by market cap has seen the number of transactions valued at over $100,000 increase by more than 1,100% year-to-date.
coinchapter.com
Litecoin (LTC) to experience block reward halving soon, Solana (SOL) had a successful NFT launch, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) crosses $0.18
The dynamic crypto world always has something new going on. This article discusses the upcoming block reward halving of Litecoin (LTC), Solana’s (SOL) meme coin launch, and Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) continued success, surging its price again. Read ahead to know more. Litecoin (LTC) halving in 202 days. Litecoin...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin sees a short-term rejection at resistance, will $0.075 be tested next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The Fibonacci retracement levels showed an important support level for bulls to defend. The daily timeframe market structure of Dogecoin remained bullish. Bitcoin saw a small rejection at...
cryptoglobe.com
$CRV Overtakes Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as Most Traded Token Among Ethereum Whales Ahead of Expected Shibarium Launch
The native token of the Curve protocol, $CRV, has overtaken the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as the most traded token on-chain among Ethereum’s 500 largest whales ahead of the expected launch of Shibarium. According to whale monitoring service WhaleStats, $CRV has recently flipped $SHIB was the most traded...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin sustains momentum as controversy rocks exchange’s recent listing
Some comments from the crypto community suggest that there could be a trading abettor after Binance listed RPL. The BNB momentum remained bullish although the volume flow was reduced. Binance, the exchange backing Binance Coin [BNB] is notorious for listing a lot of emerging cryptocurrencies, and its 18 January addition...
ambcrypto.com
ENJ surges and flouts market sentiment, but ‘Enjin’ remains faulty
ENJ recorded a double-digit increase despite the market downturn. The Enjin team launched the wallet 2.0, but network growth remained in disarray. Contrary to the wider market sentiment, Enjin Coin [ENJ] persevered by sticking to the bullish run it was on since the first week of the new year. According to CoinMarketCap, top-ranked assets, including Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] shredded gains from the previous day.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: Increasing whale accumulation does not mean much if…
LINK has seen a surge in whale accumulation in the last eight months. On-chain assessments, however, revealed some dormancy that might make it hard for its price to grow. Leading oracle Chainlink [LINK] has seen an increase in whale accumulation, Santiment revealed on 18 January. As of this writing, over 460 addresses held at least 100,000 LINK tokens. Interestingly, amid the severe bearishness that marked the 2022 trading year, whale accumulation intensified as the number of whale addresses grew to levels last observed in 2017.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s Open Interest and demand level is key to short-term posture: Here’s why
Long and short Bitcoin positions have not been exceptionally significant, although funding rate remained positive. While the Bitcoin fear and greed index hit highs in months, the king coin will need increased demand to sustain the rally. The performance of Bitcoin [BTC] since the start of 2023 has brought confidence...
ambcrypto.com
XRP faces a critical level of resistance at the range high, watch out for a false breakout
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily bearish order block was beaten last week and retested as a bullish breaker. The mid-range mark could be retested and can offer a buying opportunity for...
