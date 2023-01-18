LINK has seen a surge in whale accumulation in the last eight months. On-chain assessments, however, revealed some dormancy that might make it hard for its price to grow. Leading oracle Chainlink [LINK] has seen an increase in whale accumulation, Santiment revealed on 18 January. As of this writing, over 460 addresses held at least 100,000 LINK tokens. Interestingly, amid the severe bearishness that marked the 2022 trading year, whale accumulation intensified as the number of whale addresses grew to levels last observed in 2017.

