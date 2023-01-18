ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
astaga.com

Reasons Behind Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Rally Today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) value rallied over 20%, with the value hitting a excessive of $0.00001289 on Wednesday. The catalyst for the pump is probably the most anticipated launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain. Furthermore, South Korea‘s largest crypto trade Upbit asserting Shiba Inu (SHIB) itemizing in opposition to the Korean Received (KRW) has additionally contributed to the rally.
ambcrypto.com

ENS attempts to revitalize dwindling interest through Coinbase

ENS partnered with Coinbase, adding human readable cb.id domains. ENS token volume and velocity increase, despite declining interest in ENS domain. In a recent update, ENS (Ethereum Name Service) partnered with Coinbase to add human-readable cb.id domains to its platform. This partnership would allow anyone with an Ethereum wallet to mint a group of letters as an NFT to be used in place of their alphanumeric blockchain address.
ambcrypto.com

Tezos gears up for Mumbai Upgrade: Will XTZ continue its bull run?

Nomadic Labs has submitted a proposal for the 13th upgrade of the Tezos network. XTZ continued its bull run as price reversal was imminent at press time. On January 17, Nomadic Labs proposed the 13th upgrade to the Tezos [XTM] network. The new upgrade will include several new features, including the ability to transfer tickets between accounts, a shorter block time of 15 seconds, as well as the addition of Epoxy on Mainnet.
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin sees a short-term rejection at resistance, will $0.075 be tested next?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The Fibonacci retracement levels showed an important support level for bulls to defend. The daily timeframe market structure of Dogecoin remained bullish. Bitcoin saw a small rejection at...
ambcrypto.com

Binance Coin sustains momentum as controversy rocks exchange’s recent listing

Some comments from the crypto community suggest that there could be a trading abettor after Binance listed RPL. The BNB momentum remained bullish although the volume flow was reduced. Binance, the exchange backing Binance Coin [BNB] is notorious for listing a lot of emerging cryptocurrencies, and its 18 January addition...
ambcrypto.com

ENJ surges and flouts market sentiment, but ‘Enjin’ remains faulty

ENJ recorded a double-digit increase despite the market downturn. The Enjin team launched the wallet 2.0, but network growth remained in disarray. Contrary to the wider market sentiment, Enjin Coin [ENJ] persevered by sticking to the bullish run it was on since the first week of the new year. According to CoinMarketCap, top-ranked assets, including Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] shredded gains from the previous day.
ambcrypto.com

Chainlink: Increasing whale accumulation does not mean much if…

LINK has seen a surge in whale accumulation in the last eight months. On-chain assessments, however, revealed some dormancy that might make it hard for its price to grow. Leading oracle Chainlink [LINK] has seen an increase in whale accumulation, Santiment revealed on 18 January. As of this writing, over 460 addresses held at least 100,000 LINK tokens. Interestingly, amid the severe bearishness that marked the 2022 trading year, whale accumulation intensified as the number of whale addresses grew to levels last observed in 2017.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin’s Open Interest and demand level is key to short-term posture: Here’s why

Long and short Bitcoin positions have not been exceptionally significant, although funding rate remained positive. While the Bitcoin fear and greed index hit highs in months, the king coin will need increased demand to sustain the rally. The performance of Bitcoin [BTC] since the start of 2023 has brought confidence...

