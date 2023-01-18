Details of the phone conversation between Vice President Harris and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates were released.

Today, the National Security Advisors of the United States, Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates met to discuss ways to deepen regional integration, including in the areas of clean energy, emerging technology, regional security, and commercial relations. Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi participated from Jerusalem, with H.E. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain and H.E. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE joining virtually from Abu Dhabi. The four counterparts looked forward to further deepening and expanding the progress achieved since the signing of the Abraham Accords. They also discussed promising new partnerships developing throughout the region, including I2U2 (Israel, India, United States, UAE), which is leveraging technological innovation to address the food security crisis, and the Negev Forum Working Groups, which recently brought together experts from six countries in Abu Dhabi to enhance collaboration in the areas of food security and water technology, clean energy, tourism, regional security, healthcare, and education and co-existence. The counterparts focused in particular on the climate crisis, and welcomed the UAE’s leadership in hosting COP-28 later this year. They agreed to stay in regular contact over the coming weeks and months to work on expanding participation to new partners and to coordinate on shared interests and challenges.

