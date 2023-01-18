Read full article on original website
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Golden State Warriors in Navy Blue Suit & Sharp Pumps at White House With President Joe Biden
The Golden State Warriors returned to the White House on Jan. 17. The basketball team celebrated their 2022 NBA championship in Washington, D.C. with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The team’s point guard Steph Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors contingent came bearing gifts for President Biden and VP Harris. Curry presented both politicians with Golden State Warriors jerseys — Biden received the No. 26, while Harris was gifted with a No. 1. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit, inspired by the colors of the Warriors team. Her outfit included a blazer and...
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
Andrew Wiggins Was Caught In 4K Staring At Vice President Kamala Harris During Warriors Visit To The White House
Andrew Wiggins was a little too interested in vice president Kamala Harris during the Golden State Warriors visit to the White House.
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline
WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
“That was so stupid!” -Charles Barkley labels Rudy Gobert’s trade to Minnesota Timberwolves as ‘Worst in NBA history’
Former Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers star Charles Barkley thumped Rudy Gobert’s trade to Minnesota Timberwolves as the WORST EVER
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
WATCH: Golden State Warriors Give Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Custom Jerseys
The Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys.
Epic Video Of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, And The Golden State Warriors Presidential Visit To The White House As The 2022 NBA Champions
A video compilation of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting the White House for a Presidential visit as the 2022 NBA champions has gone viral.
Warriors return to White House to celebrate 2022 NBA championship
President Biden welcomed the Warriors in their first trip back to the White House since 2016 to celebrate their 2022 NBA Championship.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Look: Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Controversial Comment
Earlier this week, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made headlines because he said Rihanna "ain't Beyonce." This was his reaction to Rihanna being named the halftime performer for this year's Super Bowl. Smith made this comment about Rihanna while on The Sherri Show this Wednesday. ...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) available on Thursday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Boston after sitting out Monday's game. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Celtics. Thompson's Thursday projection includes 19.9 points,...
Lakers News: What LA Plans To Do With Newly Open Roster Spot
Will Sterling Brown return?
Where have the Warriors gone? Collapse to Celtics could spark changes by Steve Kerr
Golden State has fallen below .500 with more than half the season behind them. But the reigning champs know they have what it takes to succeed - they just haven't quite found it yet.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About LeBron James' Chances Of Being Traded To The Warriors
LeBron James' move to the Golden State Warriors this season deemed unlikely by NBA insider.
Boston Celtics NBA champion who played at Villanova and also coached Sixers has died
Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
chatsports.com
Preview: Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Game #46 1/19/23
Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Celtics return home from their 3 game road trip to host the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals. This is the second and final regular season meeting between these two teams. The Warriors won the first meeting 123-107 on December 10 in San Francisco. These two teams tied the series 1-1 last season with each team winning on the road.
Why Kerr believes Steph is modern-day Michael Jordan
Steve Kerr spent a little over three seasons as Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammate, and he now is in his ninth year coaching Steph Curry. If there's anyone on this planet best equipped to compare the two NBA legends, it's Kerr. Following the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards...
