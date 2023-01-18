A summary of the discussion between Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Davis of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas was released.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to honor the lives lost one year ago in a heinous terrorist attack consisting of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Yemen targeting civilian sites in the UAE. Following up on the Vice President’s May 2022 trip to Abu Dhabi, the Vice President reaffirmed the United States’ enduring commitment to the safety and security of the Emirati people. She underscored the strength of the bilateral partnership with the UAE, which is critical to advancing our shared vision of peace, stability, and integration in the region. They also discussed ongoing cooperation between the United States and the UAE to address the climate crisis, including through the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), which will catalyze $100 billion in financing, investment, and other support and globally deploy 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035 to advance the energy transition, and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) as the UAE prepares to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year.

2 DAYS AGO