A summary of the discussion between Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Davis of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas was released.

By International
qhubonews.com
 2 days ago
qhubonews.com

Report of President Joe Biden’s gathering with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands at the White House. The leaders reaffirmed the historic ties and shared values that link our two nations. As strong NATO Allies, they discussed ways to further deepen our cooperation on transatlantic and global issues of mutual interest. They reviewed our steadfast political, security, economic, and humanitarian support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression, including our efforts to hold Russia accountable for its abuses and for the war crimes committed by Russian forces. The leaders also discussed our growing cooperation on other foreign policy priorities, including our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. They talked about strengthening democracy, respect for human rights, and the rules-based international order around the world, including as co-hosts of the upcoming second Summit for Democracy. Building on the deep trade and investment partnership between the United States and the Netherlands, the President and Prime Minister discussed the importance of secure supply chains and critical technologies to our national security and economic prosperity.
qhubonews.com

Details of the phone conversation between Vice President Harris and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates were released.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to honor the lives lost one year ago in a heinous terrorist attack consisting of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Yemen targeting civilian sites in the UAE. Following up on the Vice President’s May 2022 trip to Abu Dhabi, the Vice President reaffirmed the United States’ enduring commitment to the safety and security of the Emirati people. She underscored the strength of the bilateral partnership with the UAE, which is critical to advancing our shared vision of peace, stability, and integration in the region. They also discussed ongoing cooperation between the United States and the UAE to address the climate crisis, including through the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), which will catalyze $100 billion in financing, investment, and other support and globally deploy 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035 to advance the energy transition, and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) as the UAE prepares to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year.
Malek Sherif

Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
New York Post

White House staffer cringed at Biden’s ‘dumb’ comment about Afghanistan withdrawal, book reveals

A month before the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden dismissed comparisons of the situation to the US exit from Vietnam 46 years earlier in comments that at least one White House staffer found “dumb” at the time, a forthcoming book claims.  Author Chris Whipple claims in “The Fight of His Life,” that when the then 78-year-old president told the media that “there’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy” after American troops leave Afghanistan, a White House staffer cringed after hearing the remark.  “That’s a dumb thing to say, he...
msn.com

Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.

North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...

