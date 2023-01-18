A summary of the discussion between Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Davis of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas was released.

Read full article on original website
Related
qhubonews.com
Report of President Joe Biden’s gathering with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands at the White House. The leaders reaffirmed the historic ties and shared values that link our two nations. As strong NATO Allies, they discussed ways to further deepen our cooperation on transatlantic and global issues of mutual interest. They reviewed our steadfast political, security, economic, and humanitarian support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression, including our efforts to hold Russia accountable for its abuses and for the war crimes committed by Russian forces. The leaders also discussed our growing cooperation on other foreign policy priorities, including our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. They talked about strengthening democracy, respect for human rights, and the rules-based international order around the world, including as co-hosts of the upcoming second Summit for Democracy. Building on the deep trade and investment partnership between the United States and the Netherlands, the President and Prime Minister discussed the importance of secure supply chains and critical technologies to our national security and economic prosperity.
White House unable to define what exactly Harris does to address mass migration following 4 million border encounters
The White House has not been able to define what is it that Vice President Harris does in her border crisis portfolio to address the nation's mass migration following 4 million encounters since she took the role.
qhubonews.com
The outcome of the discussion between Vice President Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida was reported.
Vice President Kamala Harris today hosted Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for a breakfast meeting at the Vice President’s Residence in Washington, D.C., following up on the Vice President’s recent engagements with the Prime Minister in Bangkok in November 2022 and in Tokyo in September 2022. The Vice President...
qhubonews.com
Details of the phone conversation between Vice President Harris and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates were released.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to honor the lives lost one year ago in a heinous terrorist attack consisting of ballistic missiles and drones launched from Yemen targeting civilian sites in the UAE. Following up on the Vice President’s May 2022 trip to Abu Dhabi, the Vice President reaffirmed the United States’ enduring commitment to the safety and security of the Emirati people. She underscored the strength of the bilateral partnership with the UAE, which is critical to advancing our shared vision of peace, stability, and integration in the region. They also discussed ongoing cooperation between the United States and the UAE to address the climate crisis, including through the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), which will catalyze $100 billion in financing, investment, and other support and globally deploy 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035 to advance the energy transition, and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) as the UAE prepares to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year.
qhubonews.com
Before their meeting, President Biden and Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands were making comments.
PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, Mr. Prime Minister, it’s great to see you again. We’ve been in many, many meetings together, but it’s good to have you here in the Oval Office. And you’re welcome despite — despite the World Cup match. PRIME MINISTER RUTTE: Yeah, sorry....
House votes to BAN President Biden from selling America's emergency oil supplies to China
House Republicans are planning to pass a bill to ban President Biden from tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sell U.S. oil to China.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars
The Department of Energy issued a congressionally-mandated report late last month highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL project would have had.
Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City
( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.
newsnationnow.com
Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
White House staffer cringed at Biden’s ‘dumb’ comment about Afghanistan withdrawal, book reveals
A month before the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden dismissed comparisons of the situation to the US exit from Vietnam 46 years earlier in comments that at least one White House staffer found “dumb” at the time, a forthcoming book claims. Author Chris Whipple claims in “The Fight of His Life,” that when the then 78-year-old president told the media that “there’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy” after American troops leave Afghanistan, a White House staffer cringed after hearing the remark. “That’s a dumb thing to say, he...
Washington Examiner
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
Biden says US can't 'wall ourselves off' as his Delaware beach house adds new barrier
President Joe Biden said that "we cannot wall ourselves off from shared problems" at a summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Tuesday.
Biden’s Proven History of Telling Fake Personal History Stories is Once Again in the Spotlight
In the wake of Long Island Rep Santos and other recent instances of personal credential embellishment, Joe Biden’s decades-long history of lying about dozens of fabricated instances in his personal life is once again making headlines.
AOL Corp
Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” from trips taken by other government officials with their spouses. Appearing as a guest on...
Hunter Biden 'quarantined' at Delaware house where classified docs found: 'There was no escaping'
President Biden's son Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir in 2021 that he “quarantined” at the Delaware home where classified documents were recently found.
msn.com
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN Anchor and Former White House Correspondent, Is Leaving Network After 20 Years
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN's longtime White House correspondent, national reporter and anchor, is leaving the network after 20 years. CNN CEO Chris Licht announced the news in a meeting Friday morning, according to The Washington Post. In a memo obtained by multiple outlets including Deadline, Malveaux, 56, shared that she was...
msn.com
Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.
North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Comments / 0