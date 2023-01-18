Read full article on original website
They’re giving federal tax deductions everybody in the flood how are they so much different than Those of us that burned up in the fire the north complex/fair fire was started by lightning mother nature or climate change I really don’t care but everybody she deserves the same tax breaks it’s not fair to give it to one and not together
I wish people would quit forgetting about the North complex fire/verifier we lost 16 lives in Berry Creek but we keep getting left out very sad 😢 🥲🥲🥲
actionnewsnow.com
New 3-year DCBA plan aims to increase safety and attractiveness of Downtown Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Plans to improve the safety and attractiveness of Downtown Chico are underway. Chico City Council voted Tuesday night during its meeting to award the Downtown Chico Business Association (DCBA) with $422,400. That money will be used to implement its new 3-year plan. “So, the money that we’re...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified addresses gender identity lawsuit at board meeting
CHICO, Calif. - On Wednesday evening, dozens of parents attended a Chico Unified Board Meeting. It's the first meeting since receiving a lawsuit about the handling of a student's gender identity. Mom suing Chico Unified over child's gender identity shares her story. Before public comment began, Superintendent Kelly Staley addressed...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff City Council approves options to replace Christmas tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council unanimously voted to direct city staff to come up with some options and figure out how much it will cost to plant a new, live Christmas tree on the corner of Pine Street and Main Street. Councilmember Cody Strock told Action...
California student said she 'felt like a boy.' The district is getting sued.
The daughter, the suit claims, felt "pressured" by the counselor to socially transition to a male identity.
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens gather for North Valley Nut Conference in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Dozens gathered at the Silver Dollar Fairground in Chico Thursday for the North Valley Nut Conference. Growers, soils experts, and others involved in the agriculture industry came together for forums and to exchange ideas. Some of the hot topics discussed today were pollinators, irrigation, pesticides and growing...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E facing new lawsuit over Mosquito Fire damages
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is facing a lawsuit filed by El Dorado County, Plumas County and other public entities for the damages caused by the 2022 Mosquito Fire, according to NBC affiliate KCRA. The fire burned more than 76,000 acres in Placer County and El Dorado County. It burned...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified receives blowback from parents at board meeting
CHICO, Calif. - Several parents and people of the community attended the Chico Unified School District Board Meeting to express concerns and thoughts about the allegations the district faces in a lawsuit. In that lawsuit, Aurora Regino alleges one of the districts school's facilitated the social transition of her 11-year-old daughter's gender identity without her knowledge for several months.
actionnewsnow.com
Teichert Ponds is getting seven day notices to clear out
CHICO, Calif. - Police and park rangers were in Teichert ponds Thursday morning, handing out seven-day notices to clear the area. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson says the Plaintiff's Counsel objected to the entire area being cleared, so notices will only be given out to half of the people living there.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico sewer bills may soon be on the rise
CHICO, Calif. - People in Chico may soon be paying more for their sewer service. The city approved the new rate schedule last September, and now it is holding one last public hearing at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. An average bill would increase from the current $22.98 to...
Sutter County experiencing blocked weirs, power shutoffs and flooded roads
(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lifted a Jan. 8 evacuation warning on Wednesday, but residents are now dealing with a power shutoff connected to the recent storms and flooding. •Video Above: Floodwaters leave behind potholes, road damage Residents in the area of Lovey’s Landing were evacuated and had their power shut off as […]
Plumas County News
Sheriff: Beginning Sunday just one vehicle to patrol the entire county due to staffing crisis
What Sheriff Todd Johns has been predicting for months has happened — critical staffing levels are forcing him to take deputies off the streets — beginning Sunday. Sheriff Johns made the announcement during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting today, Jan. 17. “We will only be operating one two-man vehicle during the day and one at night,” he told the supervisors.
actionnewsnow.com
Downtown Chico meters stop accepting card payments, free parking available
CHICO, Calif. - More than half of the metered parking in downtown Chico was not processing credit card transactions, so the city is now not enforcing some parking meters. The City of Chico said people started reporting that several parking meters were not accepting credit card payments on Wednesday. City staff later determined that 281 of the 404 meters in the downtown core were not able to process credit card payments.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes
Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in California
California is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
mynspr.org
Residents oppose decision to close three Butte County fire stations for the winter
Katherine Willis moved to Berry Creek this year, in part, to be closer to emergency services for her disabled husband. “Last month, we were in Arizona, and he fell off the bed. It took me two hours to pick him up,” she said. “Our nearest fire department was five miles away. But it's volunteer. And there's not usually people there.”
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
krcrtv.com
Lawsuit alleges student's gender identity change withheld from parent
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A lawsuit recently filed against the Chico Unified School District (CUSD) alleges school administration withheld an elementary student's gender identity change from their parent. According to the non-profit Center for American Liberty, it involves Aurora Regino’s daughter who is a fifth-grader attending an elementary school...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
krcrtv.com
Paradise residents heartbroken over Paradise Holiday Market announced closing
PARADISE, Calif. — Devastating news for the Paradise community after residents learned that their long-time Holiday Market located on 6848 Skyway is scheduled to close for good at the end of January. Many residents from Magalia, Paradise, Chico and Concow visited the market to shop and eagerly waited to...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
