Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Ice fishing impacts on North Dakota fish populations
We’ve seen it before. A few ice shelters can turn into a city literally overnight. Winter anglers travel from every corner of the state – some from a few states away – at the report of a hot walleye, perch or crappie bite. Anglers wonder if the...
kfgo.com
Bill would freeze property taxes for owners 65 or over
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – North Dakota property owners who are over the age of 65 would qualify for a property tax freeze under a bill aired before a Senate Committee this week. Bill author Sen. Curt Kruen of Grand Forks said it’s another way to help keep more...
kfgo.com
‘Have a nice day and stay warm’ man accused in bank robbery tells employees
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A St. Paul man has been charged with robbing a bank in St. Paul, telling employees to “have a nice day and stay warm” as he left. The Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged 42-year-old Andre Nelson. Police were called to...
kfgo.com
Teen hospitalized, suspect in custody following shooting in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – One person is in custody after a shooting that sent a teenage boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul. According to the police department, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at Jimmy Lee Recreation Center. A teen...
kfgo.com
St. Cloud Police investigate fatal apartment shooting
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Police in St. Cloud are looking for suspects in a deadly shooting Tuesday night. Officers say a man was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment and paramedics tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. Investigators say the suspects fled the...
kfgo.com
Noem’s tax reduction proposals see Republican opposition
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota lawmakers are considering a number of tax cuts this year, including Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the grocery tax. The only problem is deciding on which ones. Republican lawmakers are proposing alternative tax cuts, such as scaling back the sales tax...
kfgo.com
St. Cloud woman charged in fatal drug overdose of toddler
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A St. Cloud woman wanted since she failed to appear for an October court hearing for the fatal drug overdose of her 2-year-old child has been arrested. Jamacy Johnson, 24, is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter – culpable negligence. St. Cloud Police were called...
Comments / 0