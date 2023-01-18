Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
sneakernews.com
A Cluster Of Swoosh Logos Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
Each new season brings with it the Beaverton-based brand’s latest offshoot inline collection. From drumming up a faux Moving Company to currently paying homage to the brands “Athletic Company” roots, a boastful collection of Swooshes is now overtaking The Swooshes Air-infused lineup of silhouettes. Having already coated...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
sneakernews.com
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” Set For April 2023 Release
When LeBron James signed to Nike almost two decades ago, the brand celebrated in one of the few ways they know how: through sneakers. And as we come up on the 20th Anniversary of the two’s long-running partnership, that very same, commemorative release — the Air Force 1 “Four Horsemen” — is set to return to the shelves.
sneakernews.com
A Greyscale Nike Air Max Plus Joins The Fold
The Nike Air Max Plus serves as one of a handful of silhouettes for The Swoosh where its popularity overseas stretches farther than it does in the States. And while an overwhelming amount of saturation served as the silhouette’s main embellishment, a tonal switch has been employed across the retooled retro cushioning solution.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 5 Low “Indigo Haze” Releasing Summer 2023
From CLOT to PSG to a trio of DJ Khaled-inspired propositions, the Air Jordan 5 has continued to ride the coattails of its 30th anniversary with an even mix of collaborative efforts and brand-new inline compositions. Airing on the side of the latter, Jordan Brand’s women’s-exclusive silhouettes are being expanded by curing its low-top construction in a pristine “Indigo Haze”.
sneakernews.com
Orange And Blue Swooshes Come Playfully Painted On The Nike Air Max 90
While it remains a few years removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to dress in compelling tinctures and tooling while expanding the Beaverton brand’s roster of silhouettes aimed at the youth, such as this playfully painted double-Swoosh accent. Save the latter and its logo...
sneakernews.com
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
sneakernews.com
Leap High With This Women’s Nike Air Max Scorpion
While Jordan Brand has explored the Lunar New Year by marking the near entirety of its extensive catalog with “Year of the Rabbit” motifs, Nike Inc. has opted for a similar homage to the springy mammal through its’ “Leap High” collection. Having touched down across an equal number of disparate propositions, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is undergoing a second treatment of the festivities for a women’s-exclusive effort.
sneakernews.com
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com
Suede, Leather, And Canvas Build Out This “Triple White” Nike Air Max 90
Nike is constantly iterating on the iconic “Triple White” colorway. And more often than not, this takes the form of new materials, as evidenced not just by newer appearances of the Air Force 1 but also this recently-unveiled Air Max 90. Part-resembling its Bruce Kilgore-designed counterpart — official...
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Adds A Hint Of Royal To This “Concord” Reminiscent Colorway
Much like the design of the shoe itself, the Jordan Two Trey‘s various colorways often reference past releases. This is equally true of this newly-revealed pair, as it imagines what the iconic “Concord” would look like with a touch of “Royal.”. Above its sole unit, this...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air More Uptempo Slide
Following the raucous reception of the Nike Calm Slide and its eery similarity to the adidas Yeezy Slide, the brand is continuing to harken the aesthetics of its iconic silhouettes to serve as the main inspiration behind its latest slate of slip-on propositions. Known to infuse their slides with the brand’s heralded Air Max cushioning systems, the Nike Air More Uptempo now takes on its own slip-on interpretation.
