ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 119 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $230,000 while the most expensive was $10,800,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 163 townhouses were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
ffxnow.com
Police: Alexandria woman arrested for car thefts, abduction in Annandale
Fairfax County police have arrested a 40-year-old woman from Alexandria who allegedly stole a vehicle with a girl in the backseat on Sunday (Jan. 15). According to police, the woman was connected to a second vehicle theft incident in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale that occurred around 6:50 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday).
WJLA
Fairfax County CA Steve Descano hit with ethics complaint after deleting text records
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An ethics complaint has been filed with the Virginia State Bar asking them to launch a formal inquiry into the “misconduct of Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.”. Virginians for Safe Communities submitted the complaint after 7News’ story showed Descano is using a...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Man indicted for murder of Fairfax nonprofit founder Gret Glyer
An Arlington man was indicted by a Fairfax County grand jury yesterday for allegedly shooting and killing Gret Glyer, founder and CEO of the nonprofit crowdfunding platform DonorSee. Joshua Danehower, 33, faces felony charges for murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the Office...
White supremacist propaganda spread in Loudoun County
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department received multiple reports of White Supremacist flyers found in driveways Thursday, January 19.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: Junk Haul and Shred Event — Save the date!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. A couple of times a year I put together a client appreciation event to...
ffxnow.com
Apartment building proposed at Annandale’s Eastgate Shopping Centre
(Updated at 4:05 p.m.) Annandale’s Eastgate Shopping Centre, home to The Block food hall, is slated for a partial redevelopment. Insight Property Group is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to transform a part of the existing center on John Marr Drive into a mixed-use apartment building with retail and amenities in an effort to “transition the site into a more vibrant, mixed-use, and community-centered asset,” according to the application.
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
ffxnow.com
Reston’s German Armed Forces Command lends a hand to local food charity
The first Food for Neighbors collection and sorting event of the year got help from a variety of local and regional groups — including the German General Armed Forces Command, an organization that has called Reston home since 1991. The organization took part in the event at Herndon Middle...
ffxnow.com
Isaac Newton Square development to kick off with plans for first apartment building
The first piece of the massive redevelopment of Isaac Newton Square will be the construction of a seven-story, 345-unit apartment building. Peter Lawrence Cos. and MRP Realty filed plans with Fairfax County to begin the redevelopment of the 32-acre office park and parking lots with a 360,000-square-foot building on the northern part of the property, setting into motion more than 2.8 million square feet of planned redevelopment on the site.
WTOP
Alexandria woman accused of stealing car with child inside
An Alexandria, Virginia, woman faces abduction and grand larceny charges after police say she stole an SUV on Sunday — while a 6-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat. The Fairfax County Police Department said 40-year-old Tanisha Hall was arrested Wednesday evening after officers tracked down a second car stolen from the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in the Lincolnia area.
ffxnow.com
Vegan cheese manufacturer Armored Fresh to expand Tysons headquarters
A South Korean company that makes cheese out of almond milk hopes to ramp up its U.S. presence, starting with an expansion of its American headquarters in Tysons. has committed $125,000 to expanding its offices at 1765 Greensboro Station Place with 27 new marketing and sales employees, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today.
Inside Nova
Two charged with murder in missing Woodbridge man's disappearance
Police believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old Woodbridge man missing since Dec. 21 -- and two suspects are now charged with his murder. On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old boy, both of Woodbridge, in connection with the disappearance of Jose Abelino Guerrero. Two days after he was reported missing, Guerrero’s family found his car near Bel Air and Jeffries roads with blood and evidence of a struggle inside, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
WJLA
Networking Opportunity: Thousands of open Tech & Cyber jobs in Northern Virginia
Calling all Tech and Cyber workers! Good Morning Washington sat down with Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, to discuss thousands of open tech jobs in Northern Virginia. You can start building your meaningful tech career by joining the Tech and Cyber Networking & Event, in-person...
tourcounsel.com
Tysons Corner Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Tysons Corner Center is the best option if you want to spend a day at the mall and you live in Washington DC or Virginia. Although this shopping center is located in Virginia, it can be accessed from Washington DC, since it is close to the American capital, and also, the subway system allows you to access many points in Virginia, since it has stops in this state.
ffxnow.com
Chronic wasting disease found in Fairfax County deer for first time ever
A neurological disease that’s fatal to deer has been detected in Fairfax County for the first time ever. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was found in an adult male deer killed by a hunter in the Vienna area this past October, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reported Friday (Jan. 13).
WTOP
College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides
College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
fox5dc.com
Mother of Magruder High School shooting victim breaks silence
DERWOOD, Md. - This Saturday marks one year since a shooting occurred inside the boy's bathroom of Col. Zodak Magruder High School, forever changing two teens, their families, and the entire school community. The shooting also sent shockwaves throughout Montgomery County. It was the first time a shooting had taken...
theriver953.com
Suspect wanted in W.VA. apprehended in Leesburg
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Martinsburg and Falling Waters West Virginia. Prieb is also facing 2 counts of failing to registering as a sex offender in Leesburg and was arrested by Virginia State Police on January 13.
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
