A King George citizen reported receiving a phone call from an unknown number with a female pretending to be her granddaughter. Her “granddaughter” told her she was just in a bad accident and the other party involved was a pregnant woman critically injured and being transported to the hospital. Her “granddaughter” said she had sustained injuries also from the accident, but she needed the grandmother to meet the public defender with $12,500 cash bond so that she could be released from custody for causing the accident. The “granddaughter” stated that a deputy provided her with a case number to give the public defender.

KING GEORGE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO