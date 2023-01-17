Read full article on original website
Police arrest Alexandria woman for stealing car with 6-year-old in back seat
ANNANDALE, Va. — Detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman who they say stole a car Sunday night with a 6-year-old girl inside. Police claim the woman is also connected to a second car theft that occurred Wednesday night around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale. This theft ultimately led to her capture and arrest.
Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
JUST IN: Duke Street shooting suspect was released from jail last year
The 27-year-old suspect in a West End Shooting on Monday was released from jail last year after spending more than a year in jail on assault and weapons charges, according to court records. The 22-year-old male victim was shot multiple times at around 5 p.m. at an apartment building in...
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
Prince William County Police looking for suspect who stole from Potomac Festival restaurants
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a man suspected of breaking into two restaurants at a Woodbridge shopping center earlier this month.
City Police report scam costs woman $35,000
Scam Alert: Last week, a woman fell victim to a scam costing her $35,000. Please read the new twist on an old scam and share it with your social media followers and loved ones so more people do not fall victim. A senior citizen received a phone call from an...
Gunman Gets Maximum Sentence For Killing Two Fairfax High School Classmates
A Northern Virginia man who was found guilty of killing two teens at a Springfield home in 2021 has received the maximum sentence, much to the chagrin of some in the community.Zachary Burkard, now 20, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitted to shooting South County High School class…
Teen Critically Injured In Prince William County Shooting Near Elementary School, Police Say
One teen suffered life-threatening injuries and another was hospitalized in a Prince William County shooting near an elementary school, police said.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers were called to the intersection of Roundtree Drive and Riverside Drive in Woodbridge to investigat…
Video Shows Brawl At Spotsylvania HS That Left Teen Hospitalized
Parents are demanding safety improvements after a violent fight caught on video sent at least one student to the hospital with head injuries, reports NBC 4. The fight broke out at Riverbend High School before classes started on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The video shows several students punching each o…
Scam reported in King George
A King George citizen reported receiving a phone call from an unknown number with a female pretending to be her granddaughter. Her “granddaughter” told her she was just in a bad accident and the other party involved was a pregnant woman critically injured and being transported to the hospital. Her “granddaughter” said she had sustained injuries also from the accident, but she needed the grandmother to meet the public defender with $12,500 cash bond so that she could be released from custody for causing the accident. The “granddaughter” stated that a deputy provided her with a case number to give the public defender.
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center
A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
Police: Double Shooting at Virginia Mall Ends With 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Incident Was ‘not Random’
Overnight, one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting “that does not appear to be random” in Prince William County. Upon arriving at a retail center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Monday, January 16th, officers discovered 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge dead from numerous gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.
Police investigating ‘person of interest’ after man shot near Holmes Run on Sunday night
Alexandria Police are investigating a person of interest after Sunday night’s shooting near Holmes Run put a man in the hospital with multiple injuries. The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Duke Street, according to police. A 22-year-old man was shot and suffered “multiple injuries” and is expected to recover.
Abducted Child Reunited With Family In Fairfax County After Being Taken With Stolen Car: Police
A scary scene played out in Fairfax County on Sunday night when a car thief stole a Honda that had a 5-year-old girl in the backseat, according to police.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike…
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Theft from Delivery Truck; Surveillance Footage Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a theft from a delivery vehicle that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 12:08 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 7500 block of Old Georgetown Road for the report of a theft from a delivery truck.
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
