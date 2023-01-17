ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Police arrest Alexandria woman for stealing car with 6-year-old in back seat

ANNANDALE, Va. — Detectives have arrested a 40-year-old Alexandria woman who they say stole a car Sunday night with a 6-year-old girl inside. Police claim the woman is also connected to a second car theft that occurred Wednesday night around 6:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale. This theft ultimately led to her capture and arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Police: Alexandria woman arrested for car thefts, abduction in Annandale

Fairfax County police have arrested a 40-year-old woman from Alexandria who allegedly stole a vehicle with a girl in the backseat on Sunday (Jan. 15). According to police, the woman was connected to a second vehicle theft incident in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale that occurred around 6:50 p.m. yesterday (Wednesday).
ANNANDALE, VA
WTOP

Alexandria woman accused of stealing car with child inside

An Alexandria, Virginia, woman faces abduction and grand larceny charges after police say she stole an SUV on Sunday — while a 6-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat. The Fairfax County Police Department said 40-year-old Tanisha Hall was arrested Wednesday evening after officers tracked down a second car stolen from the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in the Lincolnia area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
BURTONSVILLE, MD
fredericksburg.today

City Police report scam costs woman $35,000

Scam Alert: Last week, a woman fell victim to a scam costing her $35,000. Please read the new twist on an old scam and share it with your social media followers and loved ones so more people do not fall victim. A senior citizen received a phone call from an...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Scam reported in King George

A King George citizen reported receiving a phone call from an unknown number with a female pretending to be her granddaughter. Her “granddaughter” told her she was just in a bad accident and the other party involved was a pregnant woman critically injured and being transported to the hospital. Her “granddaughter” said she had sustained injuries also from the accident, but she needed the grandmother to meet the public defender with $12,500 cash bond so that she could be released from custody for causing the accident. The “granddaughter” stated that a deputy provided her with a case number to give the public defender.
KING GEORGE, VA
alextimes.com

Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center

A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
newjerseylocalnews.com

Police: Double Shooting at Virginia Mall Ends With 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Incident Was ‘not Random’

Overnight, one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting “that does not appear to be random” in Prince William County. Upon arriving at a retail center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Monday, January 16th, officers discovered 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge dead from numerous gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Police investigating ‘person of interest’ after man shot near Holmes Run on Sunday night

Alexandria Police are investigating a person of interest after Sunday night’s shooting near Holmes Run put a man in the hospital with multiple injuries. The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Duke Street, according to police. A 22-year-old man was shot and suffered “multiple injuries” and is expected to recover.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

MCPD: Detectives Investigate Theft from Delivery Truck; Surveillance Footage Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a theft from a delivery vehicle that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 12:08 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 7500 block of Old Georgetown Road for the report of a theft from a delivery truck.
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy