Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
atozsports.com
Chiefs get great news involving some key players before matchup with Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs got somewhat good news on Tuesday as they started practicing for their divisional-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs are usually one of the healthier teams in the league, let me knock on wood real quick, but they dealt with some injuries to end the year.
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Jaguars in the playoffs: Here’s how much it would cost you to drive from Jacksonville to Kansas City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you thinking about driving from Jacksonville to Kansas City to cheer on the Jaguars in their AFC divisional round matchup against the Chiefs on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. EST?. Action News Jax Traffic Anchor Marithza Ross did a bit of number crunching for you:. >>>...
Mel Kiper Jr: 1 NFL Quarterback Prospect Is 'That Guy'
The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up quickly and some players are starting to garner some more buzz, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Levis is seen by many pundits as the best quarterback outside of CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, but not according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. He sees Levis as "that ...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Jaguars look to beat odds, aren't concerned with 'house money' perception vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) are set to take on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. The winner will advance to face off against either the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders
According to the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, former Chargers OC Joe Lombardi was actually HC Brandon Staley‘s fourth choice when he hired his first offensive coordinator in 2021. At the time, Staley wanted 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, or Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their third and final injury reports of the week on Thursday ahead of their AFC divisional round game. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Tuesday — Wednesday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete...
numberfire.com
Skyy Moore (hand) fully participates in Kansas City's Tuesday practice
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) was a full participant in Tuesday's session. After sitting out in Week 18 with a hand injury. Moore is on track to return with a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars' unit allowing wide receivers to record 11.8 receptions for 144.9 yards, Moore's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Rule Out Offensive Starter For Divisional Round Playoff Game
The Kansas City Chiefs hoped to get an offensive starter back for the playoffs. The Chiefs, who earned the number one overall AFC seed in the playoffs, benefited from having a bye week in the Wild Card round. The Chiefs’ injury report released Tuesday didn’t offer good news for starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Comments / 0