Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr: 1 NFL Quarterback Prospect Is 'That Guy'

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up quickly and some players are starting to garner some more buzz, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Levis is seen by many pundits as the best quarterback outside of CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, but not according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. He sees Levis as "that ...
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

According to the Athletic’s Daniel Popper, former Chargers OC Joe Lombardi was actually HC Brandon Staley‘s fourth choice when he hired his first offensive coordinator in 2021. At the time, Staley wanted 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, or Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.
numberfire.com

Skyy Moore (hand) fully participates in Kansas City's Tuesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) was a full participant in Tuesday's session. After sitting out in Week 18 with a hand injury. Moore is on track to return with a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars' unit allowing wide receivers to record 11.8 receptions for 144.9 yards, Moore's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
