‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
Hobby Lobby signs lease for new N.J. store
Hobby Lobby is opening another store in New Jersey. The popular arts and crafts retailer recently leased a 58,952-square-foot space at the Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune, New Jersey, according to Asbury Park Press. The shopping center is located at 2200 Route 66. An opening date for the store...
Danish firm takes over New Jersey offshore wind project
(The Center Square) — A Danish energy developer will become the solitary owner of New Jersey's first offshore wind farm in a deal announced Wednesday by the company. Ørsted said it has acquired the remaining 25% equity stake in Ocean Wind 1 from the Public Service Enterprise Group, giving it 100% ownership of the project. Neither entity disclosed costs or other details of the transaction, which is expected to be...
Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ
WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey American Water expands external affairs scope
Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently announced that Denise Venuti Free has been promoted from director of communications and external affairs to senior director of communications and external affairs. Additionally, Chelsea Kulp has been promoted from manager of external affairs to senior manager of government and external affairs. In these...
Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
Hillsborough, NJ fire chief dies after contracting COVID-19
HILLSBOROUGH — Fire Chief Thomas Marvits died Sunday at the age of 54 after contracting COVID-19. The Hillsborough Fire District said the chief was an active member of Fire Co. 3 (Station 38) for 11 years and is survived by his wife and two children. "The Hillsborough Board of...
News 12
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
The mayor of Middletown is suing the state of New Jersey following a rash of auto thefts over the last several years. Mayor Tony Perry has been outspoken about how the crimes have affected the quality of life in town. He says they are also a rising cost to taxpayers. He says that the bail reform law is partly responsible for auto thefts rising 40% in the state since 2020.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
Holland Tunnel to close for six nights a week until 2025 for major repair that starts in February
Drivers using the Holland Tunnel to New Jersey overnight will need to find another way to cross the Hudson River for six days each week until 2025, starting on Feb. 5 when the Jersey bound tube begins closing for Hurricane Sandy related repairs. The latest work comes as the end...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
South Amboy Scrap Metal Company Reaches Settlement Agreement; NJ Attorney General Says Company Used Inaccurate Scale
NEWARK, NJ – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that the State of New Jersey has reached a $128,838 settlement with Beacon Metals, a scrap metal company with locations in Freehold and South Amboy. The settlement resolves allegations that the company shortchanged consumers at its South Amboy location by using an inaccurate scale that provided short weight readings. A total of $112,952 of the settlement will go towards civil penalties with the remainder being used to cover the Division of Consumer Affair’s investigative costs and attorneys’ fees. The Division’s Office of Weights and Measures (“OWM”) inspected Beacon Scrap Iron & Metal Company's truck scale...
NBC New York
$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'
New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
